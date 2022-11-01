Read full article on original website
Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment
The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
4 injuries spur recall of 60K bacterial filters
In a Class I recall, the most serious type, devicemaker Teleflex recalled 60,500 bacterial filters in response to four injuries and 36 complaints of the filter separating from breathing systems. Teleflex's Iso-Gard Filter S filters connect to respiratory devices used in ICUs and operating rooms to protect patients from airborne...
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
Redesign Health partners with children's hospital consortium to boost pediatric digital care
KidsX, a digital health children's hospital consortium including Boston Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital LA, is partnering with digital health company Redesign Health to launch a program bolstering pediatric digital health companies. The partnership, KidsX Build, will convene representatives from participating hospitals and companies to identify and develop innovative companies...
Cardinal Health sees 13% revenue boost in Q1
Cardinal Health noted a 13 percent increase in revenue, from $44 billion to $49.6 billion, in its first quarter of 2023. The company's pharmaceutical business reported a 15 percent hike in sales compared to 2022's first quarter. Its brand and specialty drugs drove most of the final sales numbers, which was $39.8 billion last year and $45.8 billion this quarter, according to Cardinal Health.
Florida medical board bans gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Nov. 4 passed a new rule that bars physicians from offering minors in the state puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria, according to The New York Times. The board, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted 6-3...
Franciscan Health aims to fight opioid epidemic with new C-section protocol
Franciscan Health in Indianapolis adopted a new protocol for scheduled cesarean sections to help fight the opioid epidemic while improving the state's maternal mortality rate, WRTV reported. Enhanced Recovery Care After Cesarean covers a combination of protocols and applications for patient care from before surgery to postpartum, cutting down on...
Dr. Samuel Katz, co-creator of measles vaccine, dies at 95
Samuel Katz, MD, a prominent virologist and pediatrician who helped create the measles vaccine, died Oct. 31 at age 95, The Washington Post reported. Dr. Katz graduated from Boston-based Harvard Medical School in 1952. He completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, where he later became a staff member, working alongside John Enders, PhD, an immunologist who won a Nobel Prize in Medicine for his polio research. Drs. Katz and Enders, along with other collaborators, spent more than a decade developing a vaccine for measles, which was licensed in the U.S. in 1963.
Phoenix Children's creates infectious diseases division
Phoenix Children's created a new division of infectious diseases and appointed Dr. Wassim Ballan as chief. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for specialized care and prompted the division's creation, according to a Nov. 1 release from the hospital. The new division will lead treatment of emerging infections like monkeypox, manage efforts in infection prevention and control, and transplant infectious diseases. The unit will also establish clinical guidelines for managing infections and their complications.
2 Pfizer updates: bivalent booster efficacy and a combo flu, COVID-19 vaccine
After Pfizer raised its projected COVID-19 vaccine annual revenue to $34 billion, the drugmaker reported positive results for its modified booster and began testing a vaccine candidate intended for COVID-19 and flu. 1. Compared to its original vaccine formula, Pfizer's omicron-focused booster elicited a response with four times higher neutralizing...
Novant Health, Privia Health launch joint venture medical group
Arlington, Va.-based Privia Health has formed a joint venture with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina. The medical group aims to support independent providers throughout the state and facilitate the transition to value-based care through a...
5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers
Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from...
