ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

By Mike Chappell
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tA2le_0iuQq72h00

INDIANAPOLIS – The offensive shakeup with the Indianapolis Colts continues.

The team fired coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday.

Brady’s departure comes one week after veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was benched and replaced by Sam Ehlinger.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,’’ said coach Frank Reich, who always has been the offensive play caller. “I appreciate Marcus’ commitment to the organization and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons.

“I wish him the best moving forward.’’

Don’t miss the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

The Colts are off to a 3-4-1 start and most of the blame rests with Reich’s offense. It ranks 31 st in scoring (16.1 points per game) and has scored just 42 points in the first half, the 4 th -fewest points in the first half of a season’s first eight games in franchise history.

Also, the team’s offensive foundation – the run game – has struggled mightily. Despite the presence of defending league rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and versatile Nyheim Hines, the Colts rank 29 th in yards per game (87.8) and yards per attempt (3.7).

The offensive struggles have been a season-long issue. The Colts have scored more than 20 points just once – a 34-27 win over Jacksonville – and have failed to score on their opening drive in 10 consecutive games. A byproduct has been trailing at halftime in 10 straight games.

Brady was in his second season as coordinator and fifth with the team. He was quarterbacks coach in 2019-20 and assistant position coach in ’18.

In 2021, the Colts featured the NFL’s rushing champion – Taylor had a franchise-record 1,811 yards – and a rushing attack that ranked 2 nd (149.4).

The offense ranked in the top-10 in scoring in three of the last four seasons: 9 th in 2018, ’20 and ’21.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

One killed, one arrested after truck strikes pedestrian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene. Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity is not being released at this […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mattoon officer sustains head injury and broken nose, two arrested

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is reporting that two men from Mattoon are behind bars after breaking an officer’s nose and striking his head. Mattoon Police arrested 37-year-old Kyle E. Hamilton and 31-year-old Timothy J. Cotter, both of Mattoon, on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m. Officers were called to a house off […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder

MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Court Docs: New details in fatal pedestrian vs truck incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man driving a commercial truck reportedly thought he had a flat tire after hitting a pedestrian in Terre Haute Wednesday. The incident resulted in the pedestrian’s death at the corner of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. According to court documents, the driver of the commercial vehicle was 25-year-old Jordan […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man hurt in Danville drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after police officials said he was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of Hazel and Fairchild Streets at 5 p.m. Officers responded to that location after receiving a report of shots being fired and found […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton, Sullivan fans describe their storied rivalry

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A bitter rivalry made its way to the sectional championship on Friday. Linton and Sullivan squared off at Sullivan High School where the winner would earn a sectional title. Previously, Linton was in a lower division than Sullivan and was bumped up this year. Longtime Sullivan fan Dusty Arnett took note […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found that a vehicle, driven by Robert J. […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Delphi murder suspect held with no bond

EDITOR’S NOTE: Despite court records showing a judge issuing a $20 million bond for Richard Allen, both Carroll County sheriff and prosecutor state that no bond has been issued for Allen. No answer has been given as to why records show a bond being filed. ——————————————- DELPHI, Ind. — The man accused of killing Abby […]
DELPHI, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One in custody after vehicle pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

G2E: Linton wins sectional championship

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners are sectional champions for the first time since 2016. The Miners mount a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Arrows, 33-24. Linton will host Lapel next Friday night in the regional championship.
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy