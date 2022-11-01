Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 28:. 1. Arthur Kellermann, MD, resigned as health sciences senior vice president and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System. 2. Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
16 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 28. 1. Crystal Brown was named vice president of operations at Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center. 2. Trina Abla, DO, was selected as chief medical officer at DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare. 3. Elizabeth Govero, DNP,...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 nursing home openings, closings and groundbreakings
Here are nine nursing home and assisted living facilities, that have opened, closed or broken ground since Oct. 5:. Louisville, Ky.-based Trilogy Health Services leadership joined representatives from the city of Lancaster, Ohio, Lancaster-Fairfield County and Ohio University to break ground on a new senior living and post-acute campus in Lancaster.
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence hospital in Oregon to raise nurse wages 14%-21% over 2 years
Members of the Oregon Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Providence Hood River (Ore.) Memorial Hospital that includes increased pay. The two-year contract, approved Oct. 20, covers about 150 nurses at the hospital, according to hospital and ONA statements shared with Becker's on Nov. 3. Providence Hood River is a full-service, critical-access hospital; it is part of Providence, which has system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.
beckershospitalreview.com
Franciscan Health to close Indiana hospital
Franciscan Health plans to end inpatient and emergency care at its 226-bed hospital in Hammond, Ind., by the end of 2022. In 2021, the system announced plans to scale down the hospital to a 10-bed inpatient unit and emergency department. Under the new plan announced Nov. 3, inpatient and emergency care will end completely.
beckershospitalreview.com
Philadelphia hospitals look to cut real estate waste
Healthcare providers in the Philadelphia area are looking at creative ways to repurpose often underused office space just as pressure to offer facilities for patient care increases and expenses rise, according to a Nov. 2 Bisnow report. Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health, for example, is weighing up options for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana cancer institute to be renamed after hospital CEO Mike Packnett
The Parkview Cancer Institute, a part of Parkview Regional Medical Center, is changing its name to the Packnett Family Cancer Institute. The Fort Wayne, Ind.-based cancer institute's new name will honor Parkview Health's CEO Mike Packnett and his family for their role in the development of the facility and its comprehensive care model, according to a Nov. 3 press release from Parkview.
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristianaCare receives grant to reopen Pennsylvania hospital
Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare's Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., has received a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to reopen its doors, Vista.Today reported Nov. 4. The funds will go toward improving the facility's IT infrastructure and laboratory equipment. The health system purchased the shuttered hospital in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bomb threats halt operations at 3 Texas hospitals
Operations were halted and two Waco, Texas, hospitals and one Temple, Texas, hospital were evacuated after receiving bomb threats, ABC affiliate KWTX reported Nov. 3. Employees and patients were seen waiting outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco as police searched the building before allowing everyone to return. Baylor Scott &...
