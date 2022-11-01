ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 28:. 1. Arthur Kellermann, MD, resigned as health sciences senior vice president and CEO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System. 2. Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.
OREGON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

16 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 28. 1. Crystal Brown was named vice president of operations at Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center. 2. Trina Abla, DO, was selected as chief medical officer at DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare. 3. Elizabeth Govero, DNP,...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

9 nursing home openings, closings and groundbreakings

Here are nine nursing home and assisted living facilities, that have opened, closed or broken ground since Oct. 5:. Louisville, Ky.-based Trilogy Health Services leadership joined representatives from the city of Lancaster, Ohio, Lancaster-Fairfield County and Ohio University to break ground on a new senior living and post-acute campus in Lancaster.
WYOMING STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Providence hospital in Oregon to raise nurse wages 14%-21% over 2 years

Members of the Oregon Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Providence Hood River (Ore.) Memorial Hospital that includes increased pay. The two-year contract, approved Oct. 20, covers about 150 nurses at the hospital, according to hospital and ONA statements shared with Becker's on Nov. 3. Providence Hood River is a full-service, critical-access hospital; it is part of Providence, which has system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Surprises With Ron DeSantis Line at Rally in Miami

At a Sunday afternoon midterm election rally near Miami, Donald Trump avoided taking a jab at Florida’s other most popular Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the U.S. Senate,” the former president told more than 2,000 supporters. “And you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.”It wasn’t an effusive endorsement, but a day earlier Trump fired a warning shot at his budding rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. While stumping for Mehmet Oz, the GOP U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Trump called DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Franciscan Health to close Indiana hospital

Franciscan Health plans to end inpatient and emergency care at its 226-bed hospital in Hammond, Ind., by the end of 2022. In 2021, the system announced plans to scale down the hospital to a 10-bed inpatient unit and emergency department. Under the new plan announced Nov. 3, inpatient and emergency care will end completely.
HAMMOND, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

Philadelphia hospitals look to cut real estate waste

Healthcare providers in the Philadelphia area are looking at creative ways to repurpose often underused office space just as pressure to offer facilities for patient care increases and expenses rise, according to a Nov. 2 Bisnow report. Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health, for example, is weighing up options for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Indiana cancer institute to be renamed after hospital CEO Mike Packnett

The Parkview Cancer Institute, a part of Parkview Regional Medical Center, is changing its name to the Packnett Family Cancer Institute. The Fort Wayne, Ind.-based cancer institute's new name will honor Parkview Health's CEO Mike Packnett and his family for their role in the development of the facility and its comprehensive care model, according to a Nov. 3 press release from Parkview.
FORT WAYNE, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

ChristianaCare receives grant to reopen Pennsylvania hospital

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare's Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., has received a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to reopen its doors, Vista.Today reported Nov. 4. The funds will go toward improving the facility's IT infrastructure and laboratory equipment. The health system purchased the shuttered hospital in...
WEST GROVE, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Bomb threats halt operations at 3 Texas hospitals

Operations were halted and two Waco, Texas, hospitals and one Temple, Texas, hospital were evacuated after receiving bomb threats, ABC affiliate KWTX reported Nov. 3. Employees and patients were seen waiting outside Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco as police searched the building before allowing everyone to return. Baylor Scott &...
WACO, TX

