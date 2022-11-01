LAST WEEK’S GAME – RYE @ PELHAM PELICANS. One-loss Pelham entered the Section One Class A Quarterfinal contest with soaring expectations. Other than a single guano splatted by Clarkstown South, the PELHAM PELICANS had a clean and undefeated bill of health. To top it off the Blue & Gold consider the Garnets to be their rival – not neighbors Eastchester, Mount Vernon or New Rochelle, primarily due to school enrollment size disparities for athletic classification purposes. It’s kind of difficult to have a rivalry if one team (Pelham) never wins, witness the all-time 44-5-2 tally in Rye’s favor. The Rye defense clipped the Pelican wings, only allowing a single last-minute touchdown while the Garnet offense notched three scores of our own. No fish for the Pelicans as the game ends 20-6 securing a happy ride home on the Hutch for the Garnet faithful.

