Change is in the Wind; Show Me The Money! & More: Rye City Council Agenda for Wednesday, November 9, 2022
The city council’s agenda for its meeting at 6:30pm on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 is out. The meeting will be held in-person at Rye City Hall. The meeting will also be aired on Cablevision Channel 75 and Verizon Channel 39. We’ll also see you on the Internet (live and archive).
VOTE: Early Voting Until Sunday, Election Day is Tuesday
Early voting is available until this Sunday, November 6, 2022. Rye residents can vote anywhere in Westchester County that is offering early voting. There are no locations for early voting within the City of Rye, but there are nearby locations in Mamaroneck, Harrison, and Rye Brook. To vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, vote at your assigned City of Rye polling place only.
Nine Open Houses in Rye This Weekend (November 5-6)
There are nine open houses in Rye this weekend. 4 bed, 3.5 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm. 2 bed, 1 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm. 5 bed, 4.5 bath – open house Saturday 1:00pm – 2:30pm. 3 bed,...
In Memory: Anna Loretta Scerba, Age 83
Anna Loretta Scerba, a resident of Arizona for the past 4 years, passed away on October 26, 2022. Born in Bronxville, NY on November 6, 1938, Anna was the daughter of Joseph and Jenny (nee Viola) Gagliardi. Anna graduated from Eastchester High School Class of 1956. Anna was an operator...
The OG on Rye Football: Garnets Host the John Jay Wolves, Friday, November 4th at 7:00pm
LAST WEEK’S GAME – RYE @ PELHAM PELICANS. One-loss Pelham entered the Section One Class A Quarterfinal contest with soaring expectations. Other than a single guano splatted by Clarkstown South, the PELHAM PELICANS had a clean and undefeated bill of health. To top it off the Blue & Gold consider the Garnets to be their rival – not neighbors Eastchester, Mount Vernon or New Rochelle, primarily due to school enrollment size disparities for athletic classification purposes. It’s kind of difficult to have a rivalry if one team (Pelham) never wins, witness the all-time 44-5-2 tally in Rye’s favor. The Rye defense clipped the Pelican wings, only allowing a single last-minute touchdown while the Garnet offense notched three scores of our own. No fish for the Pelicans as the game ends 20-6 securing a happy ride home on the Hutch for the Garnet faithful.
Assisted Living @ The Osborn: Getting the Most Out of the Best Years
Special promotional content in collaboration with The Osborn. One of the great appeals of The Osborn–in addition to its beautiful 56-acre Rye campus and top notch ratings–is its continuing care model. A loved one can enter The Osborn with her or his family knowing it offers the full array of care–from independent living to assisted living to memory care to skilled nursing.
Rye Boys Varsity Football Traps JJCR Wolves, Heads to Finals
Rye Boys Varsity Football trapped the John Jay Cross River Wolves at Nugent Stadium Friday night with a biting 31-21 victory over their canine competitors. The Garnets head to Mahopac on Friday at 6pm to face Somers for the Section 1 championships. The Garnets set their traps early Friday with...
