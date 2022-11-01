Read full article on original website
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Two 'Orange is the New Black' Stars to 'WandaVision' Spinoff
Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 'Dune: Part Two' to 'Hunger Games': 10 Highly Anticipated Movie Adaptations Coming in 2023
Every year, a large number of books are adapted for the big screen, which excites not only moviegoers but also readers of the books as well. The year 2022 has been successful for both book nerds and cinephiles, with many successful adaptations praised by both critics and fans, such as House of the Dragon, The Black Phone, The School for Good and Evil, and My Policeman.
Here's When 'Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming [Exclusive]
Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has broken a number of different pre-established molds within the Star Wars universe; from delving into a much more mature and high-stakes plot to revealing early on that the series would be two seasons and sharing exactly what those seasons would look like. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy revealed that for Season 2 Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, and he also shared exactly when production would be starting up on the highly anticipated second season.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
'Andor' Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals Why He Didn't Direct Any Episodes, and Why That's a Good Thing
Writer-director Tony Gilroy has garnered a lot of praise — rightly so — for his contributions to the galaxy far, far away. He made his Star Wars debut with the highly-acclaimed Rogue One, which he co-wrote with Chris Weitz, which followed the titular Rebel group on a mission to steal the Death Star plans.
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
'Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You
Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.
'Andor' Episode 9 Just Revealed the Empire's Most Evil Form of Torture Yet
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
'The Umbrella Academy' Showrunner Reveals Script Cover for Season 4, Episode 1
The last time fans of The Umbrella Academy heard a major update on their favorite group of time-traveling, superpowered and angst-ridden siblings, it was bittersweet news. Netflix announced that its television series based on the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá was renewed for its fourth and final season. The Umbrella Academy series showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman gave fans of the show something to be excited about on Friday when he shared the cover of the new season’s first script.
'Andor's Creator Tony Gilroy Explains How Aldhani Changed During Production
In the fourth episode of Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) arrives on Aldhani, at the behest of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), to assist the rebels there with a heist that they are planning at the local Imperial garrison. Cassian, who is going by the name Clem at the time, is taken in by the rebels and provided new garments that more closely reflect the wardrobe worn by the Dhani, who are the native occupants of the region. Over the three-episode arc, it is slowly revealed that the Dhani people have faced great prejudice under the Imperial occupation, and by Episode 6 audiences are confronted with the horrifying revelation that the Empire has been actively and purposefully forcing their numbers to dwindle. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Andor's creator Tony Gilroy revealed that COVID actually played a major part in how the Dhani people's pilgrimage transformed during production.
How the ‘Barbarian’ Trailer Tricks You About Bill Skarsgard's Role
Bill Skarsgard is no stranger to horror films. He famously played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the modern remake of It and its sequel It: Chapter Two. His portrayal of the sinister and eerily funny villain clown rivals that of Tim Curry’s 1980 classic. Furthermore, in Hulu’s Castle Rock, Skarsgard returned to the Stephen King universe as the mysterious inmate of Shawshank, the Kid. Lastly, Skarsgard is also no stranger to horror movies with a comedic bent, such as 2019’s Villains. In Barbarian, Skarsgard’s role as a questionable, awkward, and even creepy Airbnb tenant draws on his previous performances as strange men with eerie personalities. However, what Barbarian does well throughout the film is subvert expectations, and the same applies to Skarsgard’s character and performance. Beginning with its first trailer, Barbarian promises a horror movie full of shock and surprises, but its vague presentation of the story, awkward introduction to the characters, and overall tone of mystery and suspense hint at the film’s subversive play on expectations. Part of Barbarian’s success as a subversive horror film ultimately hinges on Skarsgard’s performance, and he proves why he was perfectly cast as Keith.
'Three Pines': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Will Three Pines be Released on Cable or on Streaming?. Audiences of every age level sure do love a good mystery. The idea of following likable characters in solving a mystery gives the illusion that the audience members are putting the pieces together alongside them, and that's a narrative device that can easily be translated into a variety of mediums, be it video games, films, or shows. In recent years, the genre has seen something of a revival in the entertainment world. There's been at least a good baker's dozen of films and shows based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary Sherlock Holmes novels, director and actor Kenneth Branagh recently revived Belgian detective Hercule Poirot for Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), and of course, there are filmmaker Rian Johnson's wholly original and decently comedic adventures of Benoit Blanc in Knives Out (2019) and its upcoming sequel, Glass Onion (2022).
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
‘I’m Totally Fine’ Review: Jillian Bell Searches for Closure in Endearing Alien Dramedy
When you hear the names of the people involved both in front of and behind the camera for I’m Totally Fine, it’s easy to jump to some ultimately incorrect conclusions. It’s produced by Kyle Newacheck, a co-creator and star of Workaholics, the hit stoner comedy series on Comedy Central about three immature guys trying to make it through their painfully dull office job. Newacheck also has a small role in this film alongside Workaholics’ own Blake Anderson and Jillian Bell, the latter of whom is largely known for her more daring and hilariously blunt comedy (see her scene-stealing turns in 22 Jump Street, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Office Christmas Party).
'Director by Night' Presents Michael Giacchino's MCU Directorial Debut Through His Brother's Eyes | Review
Just before Halloween, Michael Giacchino took the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm with his hair-raisingly fun and refreshingly new approach to the superhero franchise. Werewolf by Night was met with high praise from audiences and critics alike who welcomed his outside-of-the-box and distinctly human approach to Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Connelly), and Director by Night follows a similar path in breaking the mold and stepping beyond the expected making-of documentary.
From Catwoman to Azula: Grey DeLisle's 10 Best Voice-Over Performances
While there has been much ado about Hellena Taylor and recasting of the role of Bayonetta in the series’ newest installment, Grey DeLisle aka Grey Griffin is set to return to the role she originated as the English voice of Jeanne in Bayonetta 3. One of the top voice-acting authorities, DeLisle is one of the most versatile and celebrated voice talents working today and has embodied many original and legacy characters with a voice that can be just as cutting and fierce as it can be personable and kind.
