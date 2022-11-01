Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.

5 DAYS AGO