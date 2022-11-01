ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”. Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The...
'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles

Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'

Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
‘The Crown’ Returns With More Scandals, Princess Di Throwing Shade — and Too Many Storylines

Late in the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) asks her grandson William (Senan West) for help with the complicated remote control for the palace’s new satellite dish. As William flips through the many new channels in search of the BBC, Her Royal Majesty briefly finds herself watching Beavis and Butt-head. Much like one of her predecessors, she is not amused.
Meghan Markle Thinks Backlash Over ‘Deal or No Deal’ Comments Is ‘Extremely Disappointing’: ‘She Doesn’t Regret’ It

Rising above. Meghan Markle “doesn’t regret” speaking up about her experience on Deal or No Deal, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently recalled what it was like to be one of the “briefcase girls” on the NBC game show, alleging on her “Archetypes” podcast that she felt like the job reduced her to a “bimbo.” Her comments quickly raised eyebrows, but the Suits alum is choosing to take the high road.
