‘If you have a brain, you can figure it out’: Joy Behar disputes Judi Dench’s call for The Crown disclaimer
Joy Behar, one of the hosts of ABC talk showThe View, has challenged Dame Judi Dench’s claim that the new series of Netflix’s royal family drama The Crown should come with a disclaimer regarding its historical accuracy. “This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench, because they tell you...
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
King Charles Has a Sweet, Surprising Tribute to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in His Office
Rumors about the feuding British royals are all around. From difficult dynamics to harmful accusations, it’s safe to say it’s not all peaches and cream for the famous family. But, to everyone’s surprise, some moments from the royals give us a glimmer of hope about reconciliation in the future.
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”. Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles
Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'
Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
See the Rarely-Published Picture of the Late Queen Elizabeth with Her Parents and Sister
Her father called them "us four" to underline their tight family unit at the heart of the British monarchy — and that closeness has rarely been evoked as well as in a picture that's emerged of the late Queen Elizabeth and her family. Headed by King George VI and...
Princess Diana’s Confidante Slams ‘The Crown’ as ‘Disgusting and Sick’ — Questions if Showrunners Want to Hurt William and Harry
Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will dramatize the final hours of the life of Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle news: The Crown SLAMMED as ‘hurtful’ for Royal Family as show to depict Diana’s final hours in ‘bad taste’
A ROYAL expert has slammed Netflix's the Crown as it was revealed the show would depict the tragic final moments of Princess Diana. It comes as Netflix's The Crown has been slammed as "an insult to the Queen" by a royal expert amid controversy around season five's storylines. Writing in...
‘The Crown’ Returns With More Scandals, Princess Di Throwing Shade — and Too Many Storylines
Late in the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) asks her grandson William (Senan West) for help with the complicated remote control for the palace’s new satellite dish. As William flips through the many new channels in search of the BBC, Her Royal Majesty briefly finds herself watching Beavis and Butt-head. Much like one of her predecessors, she is not amused.
Prince Harry Has 'No Regrets' About 'Spare' After Trying To 'Minimize The Fallout Caused' By The Memoir, Spills Source
Keeping his head held high. As the royal family and rest of the world await the release of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex is apparently hoping he has done enough to lessen the fallout that his pages may cause. "Harry has been working hard to strike...
Sharon Osbourne Says Meghan Only Talks to Those With 'Certain Bank Balance'
Sharon Osbourne has accused Meghan Markle of only befriending people whose wealth is "over a certain bank balance." The outspoken TV personality, 70, was permanently suspended from CBS's The Talk in 2021 after getting into a heated debate about racism with fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood, stemming from a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle Thinks Backlash Over ‘Deal or No Deal’ Comments Is ‘Extremely Disappointing’: ‘She Doesn’t Regret’ It
Rising above. Meghan Markle “doesn’t regret” speaking up about her experience on Deal or No Deal, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently recalled what it was like to be one of the “briefcase girls” on the NBC game show, alleging on her “Archetypes” podcast that she felt like the job reduced her to a “bimbo.” Her comments quickly raised eyebrows, but the Suits alum is choosing to take the high road.
