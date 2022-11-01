Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple's 2022 iPad Pro Sees First Discount With $50 Price Cut at Amazon
Having been unveiled just last month, you can already save on Apple's iPad Pro M2. The flagship 2022 iPad model regularly starts at $799 for the 11-inch variant, though you can nab one for just $749 via Amazon. That $50 price cut, which is being matched at B&H Photo, is the first real iPad Pro M2 deal we've seen since its launch and a neat way to save on one ahead of the holidays as Black Friday sales start to heat up.
CNET
Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022: Top Picks for Every Listener
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, what you're probably looking for is a pair of true-wireless earbuds. Those would be any Bluetooth earbuds that don't have cord connecting the two buds. Save for a few odd models here and there, just about every pair of earbuds you see on shelves today will be completely wireless. And we've rounded up the very best earbuds 2022 has to offer. Check out our selections below of true-wireless earbuds you can pick up right now with information on pricing and features below.
CNET
Black Friday Ad Scans: Get an Early Look at Deals from Kohl's, Lowe's, Walmart and More
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday is no longer a one-day shopping event -- it's weeks upon weeks of deals and promotions that start as early as October. Each store handles its Black Friday promotions differently, but one of the best times in the Black Friday season is when the Black Friday ads start hitting so you can start planning want to buy and where you can find it.
CNET
How to Install Steam on a Chromebook
One of the biggest knocks against Chromebooks is that they're no good for gaming. There are Android games, but not all of them work. You can use a cloud gaming service such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, but that generally requires a subscription. But Google's been working on a bigger solution with help from game-maker Valve.
CNET
Huawei Is Back With a New Flip Phone That's Cheaper Than Samsung's
Huawei's newest flip phone is a new rival for Samsung's Galaxy Flip series. The Chinese smartphone company unveiled its new foldable, called the Huawei Pocket S, in an array of colors on Wednesday. The new flip phone is a scaled down version of last year's P50 Pocket. It makes compromises on the chipset and camera to help it hit a starting price of roughly $825 when converted from yuan (see below for a full breakdown of price conversions). Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000, by comparison, and the price remains more or less the same in mainland China.
CNET
Make Sure You Check Out These Hidden Tricks Before Your Next Target Trip
It's a running joke that if you go to Target for one thing, you'll end up buying a bunch of other stuff too. Many people feel drawn to Target, because of its affordability, convenience and everyday products. So, it's easy to end up spending more than you intended. The great...
CNET
Get 2 Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus Subscriptions for Just $150
Whether you jet around the world and want to go on a European vacation or simply want to prepare for holiday travel early, flights can be pricey. Dollar Flight Club finds amazing flight deals for you to make travel more affordable, saving up to 90% on airline tickets. A lifetime...
CNET
Chromecast with Google TV HD Review: Raising the Bar
Few things give me more pleasure than when inexpensive products look, feel and behave like they are worth more than what I paid. So imagine my delight when I opened the entry-level Chromecast with Google TV HD and found a sleek, oval-shaped player that's indistinguishable, aside from its white color, from its more-expensive, 4K-capable sibling, the Chromecast with Google TV.
CNET
Get an Extra $5 Back on Every Amazon Refund With This Return Trick
Sometimes an Amazon purchase arrives and it isn't what you hoped. Amazon returns are generally fairly painless: There are numerous places you can return unwanted Amazon products, including UPS. But sometimes you have to pay for return shipping, which is not great for your wallet (though we have found some tricks for getting free Amazon returns).
CNET
What Happens if You Keep Your iPhone in Low Power Mode All the Time?
Every iPhone user is familiar with the drill -- our battery drops to 20% and we get a familiar pop-up alert noting, "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining." If you choose to ignore it, you'll get another alert when the battery drops to 10%. But if you enable Low Power Mode, you can extend the remaining battery life a bit until you're able to charge your iPhone again.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
CNET
Hisense U8H Google TV Review: Bright, Powerful and Affordable
Forget Samsung vs. LG. The real battle for the best TV -- one most people can afford -- is between two up-and-coming TV brands, TCL and Hisense. Both use mini-LED technology to achieve awesome picture quality for much less than the cost of OLED. When I tested the Hisense U8H, I found that it outperforms just about every other TV in its price range. Its appeal is anchored by a super-bright picture with incredible contrast, a combination that makes it shine with HDR sources and in bright rooms.
Comments / 0