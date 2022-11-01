Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure
Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
beckershospitalreview.com
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida medical board bans gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Nov. 4 passed a new rule that bars physicians from offering minors in the state puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria, according to The New York Times. The board, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted 6-3...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tips to streamline your physician contract approach in 2023
While physicians understand the need to track activities agreed upon in their contracts, the administrative burden of doing so and the compliance risk related to recording errors are significant. By implementing a physician payment automation solution, health systems can reduce the paperwork and risks associated with physician contracts. In an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Youturn Health partners with Sure Med Compliance for behavioral health education program
Youturn Health, a virtual behavioral health support program, has teamed up with Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company for pain management risk mitigation, for a new behavioral health and substance misuse education platform. Sure Med Compliance has launched Perspectives in Care, an electronic patient-reported outcome platform, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of hospital contract labor in 22 numbers
Many hospitals and health systems aim to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor positions, which have seen wages skyrocket because of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals across the country have relied on contract labor and temporary staffing agencies to support their clinical teams when many...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients hospitalwide more likely to die when ED is overcrowded: study
Emergency department crowding affects death rates hospitalwide, according to a recent study from University Park, Pa.-based Penn State and the University of California San Francisco. Researchers examined more than 5 million discharge records from California hospitals between October 2015 and December 2017, according to a Nov. 4 article on Penn...
beckershospitalreview.com
Does prestige belong in medicine?
An air of prestige has accompanied a career in medicine for centuries. Today, those in medicine are still largely respected, but different factors — including the democratization of information, an increasingly polarized society and new care models — are changing the public's view of physicians and the patient-provider relationship.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 27:. Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif., ABC affiliate KRCR reported Nov. 2. Vicki White, MSN,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health, Privia Health launch joint venture medical group
Arlington, Va.-based Privia Health has formed a joint venture with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina. The medical group aims to support independent providers throughout the state and facilitate the transition to value-based care through a...
beckershospitalreview.com
MedStar Health looks to boost predictive analytics through partnership with AI company
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health is partnering with artificial intelligence company Zephyr AI to further develop Zephyr's predictive analytics technology for chronically ill patients. Through the partnership, Zephyr will train its Insights predictive analysis tool with MedStar's datasets. Initially, the partnership will focus on Type 2 diabetes, according to a Nov....
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA finds insurance company policies 'deeply troubling'
Insurance-related barriers to care such as unaffordable deductibles and excessive requirements for prior authorization are "deeply troubling" amid the current open enrollment season, a Nov. 1 American Hospital Association letter addressed to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh contends. While the country's hospitals and health systems are...
beckershospitalreview.com
Phoenix Children's creates infectious diseases division
Phoenix Children's created a new division of infectious diseases and appointed Dr. Wassim Ballan as chief. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for specialized care and prompted the division's creation, according to a Nov. 1 release from the hospital. The new division will lead treatment of emerging infections like monkeypox, manage efforts in infection prevention and control, and transplant infectious diseases. The unit will also establish clinical guidelines for managing infections and their complications.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tower Health names Eugene Reilly chief medical information officer
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health tapped Eugene Reilly, MD, as its chief medical information officer and vice president. Dr. Reilly is a surgeon and surgical intensivist, according to a Nov. 4 news release shared with Becker's. He joined Tower Health in 2007 and has since taken on a variety of leadership roles. He served as a "subject matter expert" for Epic when it was implemented at Reading Hospital in 2012 and developed the health IT infrastructure that helped the hospital's trauma center gain accreditation, the release said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente reports $1.5B Q3 loss
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and their subsidiaries reported a net loss of $1.5 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30, according to a Nov. 4 financial report. The company posted total operating revenues of $24.3 billion and total operating expenses of $24.3 billion for the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals get creative with real estate to alleviate margin pressures
Labor challenges, supply chain disruptions, rising costs and difficult payer relationships are putting hospital and health systems' margins under extreme pressure, forcing many organizations to look for more creative avenues to increase revenues and reduce costs. Real estate can account for up to 40 percent of most hospital and health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Franciscan Health aims to fight opioid epidemic with new C-section protocol
Franciscan Health in Indianapolis adopted a new protocol for scheduled cesarean sections to help fight the opioid epidemic while improving the state's maternal mortality rate, WRTV reported. Enhanced Recovery Care After Cesarean covers a combination of protocols and applications for patient care from before surgery to postpartum, cutting down on...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 injuries spur recall of 60K bacterial filters
In a Class I recall, the most serious type, devicemaker Teleflex recalled 60,500 bacterial filters in response to four injuries and 36 complaints of the filter separating from breathing systems. Teleflex's Iso-Gard Filter S filters connect to respiratory devices used in ICUs and operating rooms to protect patients from airborne...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mississippi hospital lays off dozens of workers
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital has laid off dozens of workers as it struggles to stay open amid financial challenges. That's according to a memo sent to staff Nov. 4 from Gary Marchand, interim CEO. The memo, which was shared with Becker's, says the layoffs are necessary for current services to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Common flu drug in high demand
Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.
Comments / 0