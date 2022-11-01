ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Bringing 'The Eras Tour' To Philadelphia For 2 Nights

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Taylor Swift will embark on her "The Eras Tour" in support of her album "Midnights" in March 2023 Photo Credit: Raph_PH on Flickr

It's me – Hi!

Taylor Swift has announced the United States dates for her upcoming tour in support of her tenth smash album "Midnights," released last month.

"The Eras Tour" will present "a journey through the musical eras" of Swift's career both past and present, the singer said on Twitter.

The tour will feature 27 stops around the country including two nights at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field May 12 and 13.

Swift also revealed several openers that will accompany her on "The Eras Tour," with Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE coming to Gillette.

Eager "Swifties" looking to get first dibs on tickets can register for early ticket access here. More information about the tour and updates on ticket sales can be found on Swift's website.

