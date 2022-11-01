Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Watch a Helicopter Try to Catch a Booster Rocket This Week
When space startup Rocket Lab launches its next mission, it hopes to use a helicopter to catch the first stage booster as it falls back to Earth. And this time the company aims to hang on to the booster too. A previous attempt to pull off this unorthodox rocket recovery...
CNET
AirPods Pro Features That More People Should Know How to Use
Apple debuted in September a new version of its wireless earbuds called the AirPods Pro 2. They have a longer battery life, a new charging case with Find My support, updated microphones, new volume controls and a new H2 chip. The second-gen AirPods Pro are a follow-up to the original...
Return to Dust review – paean to the simple life
A bullied woman finds contentment in her marriage to a peasant in a quietly affecting portrait of rural life in China
CNET
Make Sure You Check Out These Hidden Tricks Before Your Next Target Trip
It's a running joke that if you go to Target for one thing, you'll end up buying a bunch of other stuff too. Many people feel drawn to Target, because of its affordability, convenience and everyday products. So, it's easy to end up spending more than you intended. The great...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video
Prime Video might have had a recent interface makeover, but it's still a little bit of a digging job to unearth its best sci-fi offerings. Hopefully this best list will help with that task. Amazon has picked up some of the best sci-fi series out there, from espionage sci-fi hybrid Counterpart, to one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time: The Expanse.
CNET
TikTok Is Suffering An Outage
TikTok is suffering an outage Friday morning, with users only able to see a couple of videos on their feed. Outage reports spiked on DownDetector at around 10 a.m. PT, reaching around 86,000 complaints. "TikTok Down" is also trending on Twitter, with social media users complaining about being unable to use the video-sharing app, while others are coming up with suggestions on what to do with your time while the app is down.
CNET
You Can Have a Secret Conversation on Your iPhone Thanks to This Apple App
Every single text you send and receive leaves behind a trail, and while that's usually not a problem, there may be times when you want your conversations to be just a little more private. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat and Signal have become so popular. However, you don't...
CNET
Galaxy S23: 3 Big Ways Samsung Could Make It Worth the Upgrade
Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup introduced better cameras with a brighter night mode, a fresh design and more luminous screens. Upgrades like these are to be expected from the world's biggest smartphone maker. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung captured 21% of the worldwide market in the second quarter of 2022. However, as inflation weakens demand for new electronics, even giants like Samsung might have to make a bigger effort to drive upgrades.
CNET
Apple's 2022 iPad Pro Sees First Discount With $50 Price Cut at Amazon
Having been unveiled just last month, you can already save on Apple's iPad Pro M2. The flagship 2022 iPad model regularly starts at $799 for the 11-inch variant, though you can nab one for just $749 via Amazon. That $50 price cut, which is being matched at B&H Photo, is the first real iPad Pro M2 deal we've seen since its launch and a neat way to save on one ahead of the holidays as Black Friday sales start to heat up.
CNET
Select Sony Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale for as Little as $58
Sony has consistently delivered quality sound products like speakers and headphones for as long as I've been around. I only buy its speakers, preferring their deep bass and crisp sounds over JBL or other brands. Sony also has some of the best headphones, earbuds and wired over-the-ear headphones in the market.
CNET
Best Chef's Knife of 2022
I'd wager that the average home chef doesn't labor over buying knives. With so many to choose from, and many with very slight variances in shape, design, size and weight, finding the best chef's knife to arm yourself with in the kitchen is daunting. But a little bit of knife know-how will help you find a better blade than whatever came in the set you got when you opened a bank account.
CNET
Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022: Top Picks for Every Listener
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, what you're probably looking for is a pair of true-wireless earbuds. Those would be any Bluetooth earbuds that don't have cord connecting the two buds. Save for a few odd models here and there, just about every pair of earbuds you see on shelves today will be completely wireless. And we've rounded up the very best earbuds 2022 has to offer. Check out our selections below of true-wireless earbuds you can pick up right now with information on pricing and features below.
CNET
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: What's Available and Where to Buy
It's official -- audiologists and established technology companies have teamed up. The market has opened, and hearing aids have become more accessible to the public. You no longer need to see a health practitioner to get hearing aids for age-related hearing loss, making hearing aids less expensive for the masses.
CNET
8 Tricks to Supercharge Your PlayStation 5 Experience
Games are the most important part of the PlayStation experience, but don't forget your settings. The PS5's user interface is a treasure trove of extremely cool options well worth exploring. Here are a few tips and tricks to help supercharge your PlayStation experience. Some are handled seamlessly during setup, but...
CNET
Every Difference You Should Care About Between Windows 10 and Windows 11
Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems share many similarities, there are some big differences. The newer version offers a more Mac-like aesthetic and more productivity features -- plus the chance to finally use Android apps on your computer with Windows 11. Let's dig into the big changes Microsoft made...
CNET
What Happens if You Keep Your iPhone in Low Power Mode All the Time?
Every iPhone user is familiar with the drill -- our battery drops to 20% and we get a familiar pop-up alert noting, "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining." If you choose to ignore it, you'll get another alert when the battery drops to 10%. But if you enable Low Power Mode, you can extend the remaining battery life a bit until you're able to charge your iPhone again.
CNET
Hisense U8H Google TV Review: Bright, Powerful and Affordable
Forget Samsung vs. LG. The real battle for the best TV -- one most people can afford -- is between two up-and-coming TV brands, TCL and Hisense. Both use mini-LED technology to achieve awesome picture quality for much less than the cost of OLED. When I tested the Hisense U8H, I found that it outperforms just about every other TV in its price range. Its appeal is anchored by a super-bright picture with incredible contrast, a combination that makes it shine with HDR sources and in bright rooms.
