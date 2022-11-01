ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, MO

Lamar Democrat

Democrat office to be closed November 9-11

The Lamar Democrat office will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 11, in order for its employees to attend corporate training and a retreat that is being held at its headquarters in Cookeville, Tenn. The deadline for the November 16 edition will remain at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov....
LAMAR, MO

