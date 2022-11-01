Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 4:44 p.m. EST
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats. MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors say the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. More than 39 million people have already voted already in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday. Former President Donald Trump plans a Miami rally. He's hoping a strong GOP showing on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he's expected to launch soon.
Fortune
Meta is reportedly set to begin layoffs this week after a 70% fall in share price as Mark Zuckerberg chased the metaverse
Meta employees will not be completely surprised by the layoffs, with the company's shares dropping over 70% this year.
Ex-president touts sway with Latinos in Miami. ‘It’s the Trump party they’re coming to’
During a rally in Miami-Dade County two days before Election Day, former President Donald Trump reveled in the chants from a friendly and familiar audience: South Florida’s conservative Hispanic voters.
