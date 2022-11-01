Read full article on original website
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Look: Georgia fans tried to make fun of Tennessee with their College GameDay signs but it didn’t go as expected
Georgia Bulldogs fans tried to make fun of the Tennessee Vols and the Big Orange faithful on Saturday during ESPN’s College GameDay, but it didn’t go quite as planned. A couple of the signs that Georgia fans were holding weren’t thought out very well. The first one...
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
Deion Sanders, Jackson State have Mississippi governor talking stadium
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are winning on the field, and may be winning political support off it. The post Deion Sanders, Jackson State have Mississippi governor talking stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher big favorite to be next coach fired
Jimbo Fisher has gone from sparring with Nick Saban over NIL deals to fighting for his job in just six
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job
Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation
IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to
It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
Surprise over DJ Wagner, and the latest Kentucky basketball recruiting links
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with top stories on the Wildcats’ efforts.
Comment from former UT QB Josh Dobbs ahead of big game against Georgia will make Vols fans smile
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs made a comment on Thursday that is certain to make fans of the Big Orange smile. Dobbs appeared in studio on Thursday with 104.5 The Zone’s Buck Reising to discuss the Vols’ huge matchup on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee and...
Former teammates of Cadillac Williams issue challenge for next Saturday's game with Texas A&M
Once the news broke that Bryan Harsin had been relieved of his duties, the world as Auburn Football knew it began to shake, starting with Carnell Williams. “Cadillac” found out 30 minutes following the official announcement of Harsin’s dismissal that he would take over as interim coach for the Tigers’ final four games.
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal
Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
UGA students debate Walker’s attempt to score big in politics
While Walker's sports triumphs inspire some, others on both sides of the aisle would rather talk about views on issues in 2022 U.S. Senate race.
