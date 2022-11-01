Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO