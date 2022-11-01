ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Hyattsville Man Arrested for Montgomery County Mail Theft

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged, 26-year-old Shaheem Jerry Denson of Hyattsville, for the November 3, 2022, mail theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. At approximately 5 a.m., 3rd District officers observed Denson standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes. Officers watched as Denson appeared to reach into the collection box. When officers approached, Denson began to walk away from the scene, discarding mail and a homemade device designed to steal mail from the collection boxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Jersey Shore Online

Shoplifting Ring Arrested At Jackson Premium Outlets

JACKSON – Authorities have arrested four people who were responsible for several acts of shoplifting across multiple states, as well as incidents at the Jackson Premium Outlets. The investigation was launched after professional shoplifting rings targeted the area. As a result, Jackson Police was on site daily. Authorities soon...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says

A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team

Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD

