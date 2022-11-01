Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Five People Found Dead in LaPlata Home After Report of Shooting (Charles County, MD)
The Charles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted earlier this evening that there was police activity at the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in LaPlata, MD for the report of a shooting inside of a residence and noted that the scene was contained. Since then, the Charles County Sheriff’s Department released...
Police: Armed suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in Manassas on the run
Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who -- according to police -- was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
Schools In Baltimore Placed Into Lockdown As County Police Investigate Shooting
Several schools in Baltimore were placed on lockdown on Friday morning as county police investigated a reported shooting that left one hospitalized. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
Teen Carjacker Apprehended After Foot Chase, Second Suspect At Large In Odenton: Police
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after stealing a vehicle in Odenton, authorities say. On Thursday, Nov. 3, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of a carjacking that had just occurred in the 2400 block of Autumn Harvest Court, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigators say that the...
mocoshow.com
Hyattsville Man Arrested for Montgomery County Mail Theft
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged, 26-year-old Shaheem Jerry Denson of Hyattsville, for the November 3, 2022, mail theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. At approximately 5 a.m., 3rd District officers observed Denson standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes. Officers watched as Denson appeared to reach into the collection box. When officers approached, Denson began to walk away from the scene, discarding mail and a homemade device designed to steal mail from the collection boxes.
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Charged With Drugs, Weapons Offenses Following Traffic Stop
Police say he ran away during the stop. Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man who fled from police during a traffic stop has been arrested. Jose Eduardo Guardado-Mercado, 24, is charged with weapons and drugs offenses. Police say on Thursday at 12:30 PM, a traffic stop was conducted on a...
Maryland Man Arrested After Stealing Mail From USPS Collection Boxes
A Hyattsville man has been arrested for alleged mail theft after he was seen taking items from several USPS collection boxes in Silver Spring, authorities say. Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after the theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue, according to Montgomery County police.
Shoplifting Ring Arrested At Jackson Premium Outlets
JACKSON – Authorities have arrested four people who were responsible for several acts of shoplifting across multiple states, as well as incidents at the Jackson Premium Outlets. The investigation was launched after professional shoplifting rings targeted the area. As a result, Jackson Police was on site daily. Authorities soon...
Teen Being Charged As Adult For Drug, Weapon Offenses In Charles County, Sheriff Says
Investigators say that a teenage suspect is being charged as an adult on multiple weapons and drug charges after being caught by a member of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office who was assaulted during the incident. Officers from the sheriff’s office responded to a grocery store in the 190...
Four arrested for rash of auto thefts in Howard County
Police say they've closed 16 car theft cases by arresting a group of four suspects in Howard County.
Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says
A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.
Maryland Road Rage Driver Arrested After Pointing Gun At Others
An armed Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident in Gambrills, authorities say. Mohamed Sall, 42, is accused of pointing a gun at others while driving in the area of Route 3 and Churchview Road around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
'They need to stop': Quadruple shooting on West Pratt Street concerns citizens
In the aftermath of a quadruple shooting on Baltimore's West Pratt Street, surveillance video shows a victim running into a convenience store for cover.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team
Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
$5,000 reward now being offered in connection to deadly shooting of Woodbridge 18-year-old
The Prince William County Police Department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of the homicide of a Woodbridge 18-year-old.
Maryland Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Man In Hand During Dispute
A woman has been arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a dispute in Baltimore last month, authorities say. Kevia Purnell, 31, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1800 block of North Hilton Street in connection to the shooting of a 30-year-old man on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Baltimore police.
Guilty verdict for man who chased, gunned down 15-year-old boy in 2018
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. Nearly four years after a teenage boy was chased down and shot dead in Southeast D.C., a 20-year-old man has been found guilty of his murder. A jury delivered the verdict against Malik Holston on Wednesday. Holston was found...
