Pickens County, AL

CBS 42

Pickens County mayor’s fight to reopen hospital

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Pickens County are fighting to get the Pickens County Medical Center reopened. The struggling facility was shut down two years ago. Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker says it needs to be open again. “This hospital has got to reopen; we’ve got young and elderly people that are counting on this […]
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three

Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

24-year-old killed after crashing into officer

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

Why did Army helicopters land on UA campus this week?

Students strolling to their next classes on the University of Alabama campus may have noticed giant military helicopters swirling over their heads and wondered why they landed and suddenly took off in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon. But fear not, UA community. All is well. The Army ROTC at...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar

A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Englewood Elementary school buses badly damaged after fire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Englewood Elementary school buses caught on fire Wednesday evening, resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jack Kennedy says a transformer near the school caught fire around 6:30 p.m. This lead to a nearby field catching fire which spread to the area where the buses […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Pickens County Tornados vs. Wadley Bulldogs Preview

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It is high school football playoff season in Alabama, and we have a rematch from last years class 1A semifinals between Pickens County High School (7-3, 7-1) and Wadley High School (6-4, 5-1). Last year Wadley took the victory 41-36 placing the team in the finals against Sweet Water High School, where Wadley lost 40-16.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Reform, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PICKENS COUNTY, AL
CBS42.com

Teen arrested, charged in shooting that started as bar fight in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Temerson Square that left a woman injured Wednesday morning. On Thursday, Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, said warrants were obtained and a suspect under the age of 18 was arrested and charged late Wednesday night with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
COLUMBUS, MS

