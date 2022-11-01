Read full article on original website
Pickens County mayor’s fight to reopen hospital
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Pickens County are fighting to get the Pickens County Medical Center reopened. The struggling facility was shut down two years ago. Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker says it needs to be open again. “This hospital has got to reopen; we’ve got young and elderly people that are counting on this […]
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Former Alabama corrections officer accepted bribes to smuggle drugs, phones into prison
A former Alabama prison corrections officer has been charged federally with one count of conspiracy and one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity for smuggling cell phones and other contraband into William Donaldson Correctional Facility in exchange for pay. Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three
Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
24-year-old killed after crashing into officer
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar […]
Why did Army helicopters land on UA campus this week?
Students strolling to their next classes on the University of Alabama campus may have noticed giant military helicopters swirling over their heads and wondered why they landed and suddenly took off in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon. But fear not, UA community. All is well. The Army ROTC at...
How West Alabama Teams Fared in Round One of the State Playoffs
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It’s that time of year, folks. The AHSAA postseason began in earnest in Alabama Friday night, and here’s a look at who survived and advanced, and who didn’t. Let’s start with those who won in round one:
1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar
Englewood Elementary school buses badly damaged after fire
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Englewood Elementary school buses caught on fire Wednesday evening, resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jack Kennedy says a transformer near the school caught fire around 6:30 p.m. This lead to a nearby field catching fire which spread to the area where the buses […]
Pickens County Tornados vs. Wadley Bulldogs Preview
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It is high school football playoff season in Alabama, and we have a rematch from last years class 1A semifinals between Pickens County High School (7-3, 7-1) and Wadley High School (6-4, 5-1). Last year Wadley took the victory 41-36 placing the team in the finals against Sweet Water High School, where Wadley lost 40-16.
Update: Juvenile Suspect Charged as Adult in Downtown Tuscaloosa Barfight Shooting
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
Reform, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Teen arrested, charged in shooting that started as bar fight in Tuscaloosa
Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
Police: Tuscaloosa woman who claimed someone had shot her had actually shot herself
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]
‘It’s unacceptable’: Two shootings in Tuscaloosa in less than a week
