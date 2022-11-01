Read full article on original website
The cost of hospital contract labor in 22 numbers
Many hospitals and health systems aim to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor positions, which have seen wages skyrocket because of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals across the country have relied on contract labor and temporary staffing agencies to support their clinical teams when many...
Mississippi hospital lays off dozens of workers
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital has laid off dozens of workers as it struggles to stay open amid financial challenges. That's according to a memo sent to staff Nov. 4 from Gary Marchand, interim CEO. The memo, which was shared with Becker's, says the layoffs are necessary for current services to...
As Minnesota hospitals report losses, CCM Health remains in the black
Montevideo, Minn.-based CCM Health hospital reports it had a positive 3.5 percent operating margin in the first half of 2022, while most of the state's hospitals have reported operating losses, the West Central Tribune reported Nov. 4. The Minnesota Hospital Association reported that the median operating margin of acute care...
4,300 flu patients hospitalized last week: 7 FluView notes
Flu activity is ramping up across the U.S., with 4,326 lab-confirmed flu patients admitted to hospitals for the week ending Oct. 29, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. The agency's report for the week prior showed more than 2,300 flu patients were hospitalized, though the figure may have been...
Patients hospitalwide more likely to die when ED is overcrowded: study
Emergency department crowding affects death rates hospitalwide, according to a recent study from University Park, Pa.-based Penn State and the University of California San Francisco. Researchers examined more than 5 million discharge records from California hospitals between October 2015 and December 2017, according to a Nov. 4 article on Penn...
MU Health Care provides 24/7 staffing at local hospitals
University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia will now staff the Hermann Area District Hospital's emergency department 24 hours per day, seven days per week, effective Nov. 1. The health system also provides around-the-clock staff at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Mo., and Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center,...
Florida medical board bans gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Nov. 4 passed a new rule that bars physicians from offering minors in the state puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries as treatment for gender dysphoria, according to The New York Times. The board, whose members are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted 6-3...
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 27:. Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif., ABC affiliate KRCR reported Nov. 2. Vicki White, MSN,...
Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure
Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
Franciscan Health aims to fight opioid epidemic with new C-section protocol
Franciscan Health in Indianapolis adopted a new protocol for scheduled cesarean sections to help fight the opioid epidemic while improving the state's maternal mortality rate, WRTV reported. Enhanced Recovery Care After Cesarean covers a combination of protocols and applications for patient care from before surgery to postpartum, cutting down on...
Providence hospital in Oregon to raise nurse wages 14%-21% over 2 years
Members of the Oregon Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Providence Hood River (Ore.) Memorial Hospital that includes increased pay. The two-year contract, approved Oct. 20, covers about 150 nurses at the hospital, according to hospital and ONA statements shared with Becker's on Nov. 3. Providence Hood River is a full-service, critical-access hospital; it is part of Providence, which has system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.
4 injuries spur recall of 60K bacterial filters
In a Class I recall, the most serious type, devicemaker Teleflex recalled 60,500 bacterial filters in response to four injuries and 36 complaints of the filter separating from breathing systems. Teleflex's Iso-Gard Filter S filters connect to respiratory devices used in ICUs and operating rooms to protect patients from airborne...
Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment
The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
Common flu drug in high demand
Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.
Franciscan Health to close Indiana hospital
Franciscan Health plans to end inpatient and emergency care at its 226-bed hospital in Hammond, Ind., by the end of 2022. In 2021, the system announced plans to scale down the hospital to a 10-bed inpatient unit and emergency department. Under the new plan announced Nov. 3, inpatient and emergency care will end completely.
Tips to streamline your physician contract approach in 2023
While physicians understand the need to track activities agreed upon in their contracts, the administrative burden of doing so and the compliance risk related to recording errors are significant. By implementing a physician payment automation solution, health systems can reduce the paperwork and risks associated with physician contracts. In an...
Physicians threaten legal action over Texas' delayed maternal health report
A national group of maternal health physicians is threatening legal action against the Texas Department of State Health if officials do not release a state report about pregnancy-related deaths. In a Nov. 2 letter to the department, lawyers for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine requested that the report and recommendations...
4 health systems facing lawsuits for data breaches
Here are four data breach lawsuits involving health systems as reported by Becker's since Sept. 26. Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.) is being sued over a December 2021 data breach that had compromised the health and personal data of at least 492,861 people. The lawsuit alleges that the health system failed to protect patient data and failed to notify patients of the breach in a timely manner.
5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers
Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from...
Union accuses New York hospital of withholding benefits
A New York healthcare workers' union has accused Stony Brook Southampton Hospital of withholding approximately $1.7 million in benefits and pension funds from employees in a petition filed with the New York Supreme Court on Oct. 31. According to the petitioner, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the hospital agreed to...
