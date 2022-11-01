RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO