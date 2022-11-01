Cher is off the market at age 76, and confirmed she’s dating music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36. The legendary singer took to Twitter to answer fan questions on Sunday, Nov. 6 after the pair were seen holding hands outside of Craig’s and later outside of her Malibu home. “I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone [sic],” she wrote in a tweet, alongside a photo of Amber Rose‘s ex with a heart.

