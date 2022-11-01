Steven John Davies, 75, of Hiawatha, with family by his side, passed away Oct. 29, 2022, at Amberwell hospital, in Hiawatha, after a prolonged illness. He answered to many names: Dr. D., Dr. Davies, Steve, or Steven John, called himself Fat Steve, and Slim Davies. His most desired and cherished title was daddy. For those who were blessed to know him, mere words are insufficient to describe this unique personality. His storied life began in Kingman, Kansas, Jan. 28, 1947, delivered at home by his father. His parents owned and operated Livingston Mortuary, which at the time also operated the ambulance service and the furniture store. He was born with a heart condition, fortunately to educated parents, his father with medical related training and his nurse mother, who saved his life. Despite this condition, he was a strong and active child who dreamed of being a cowboy. It was during his senior year he suffered a heart attack and was told his life expectancy would be short. He was advised to not pursue college as the strain would be too much. Steve remained determined to do whatever he set his mind to do, and he certainly did not slow down!

