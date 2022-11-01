ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

MU Health Care provides 24/7 staffing at local hospitals

University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia will now staff the Hermann Area District Hospital's emergency department 24 hours per day, seven days per week, effective Nov. 1. The health system also provides around-the-clock staff at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Mo., and Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center,...
COLUMBIA, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians threaten legal action over Texas' delayed maternal health report

A national group of maternal health physicians is threatening legal action against the Texas Department of State Health if officials do not release a state report about pregnancy-related deaths. In a Nov. 2 letter to the department, lawyers for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine requested that the report and recommendations...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

As Minnesota hospitals report losses, CCM Health remains in the black

Montevideo, Minn.-based CCM Health hospital reports it had a positive 3.5 percent operating margin in the first half of 2022, while most of the state's hospitals have reported operating losses, the West Central Tribune reported Nov. 4. The Minnesota Hospital Association reported that the median operating margin of acute care...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy