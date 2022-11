PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh held a private roundtable with labor leaders and visited training facilities in Michigan. One of the stops was at the Laborers’ International Union in Perry. Labor Secretary Walsh discussed efforts to strengthen Michigan workforce development and job training programs and to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for the state.

PERRY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO