KFDA
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County. According to DPS, on Nov. 4, at around 11:30 a.m., traffic was at a standstill due to road construction on south US 54. A semi driven by 57-year-old Donald Diebel Jr....
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area this morning. According to officials, on November 5, at around 1:43 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a crash involving a car and a concrete structure in the south Taylor Street area.
abc7amarillo.com
Driver, 22, ejected, killed after hitting guard rail, 'large concrete structure'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 22-year-old Amarillo man was killed in a crash overnight when police said he hit a "large concrete structure." The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of south Taylor Street. According to police, Isaiah Humberto Mendiola was traveling at a high rate...
Carson County road closed for oil cleanup
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TxDOT Amarillo announced that FM 2300 is closed between Wills Road and 7 Gables Road through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. According to TxDOT, the road will be closed for oil cleanup following a ruptured gas line, drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours. This story will […]
3 dead after wreck south of Dalhart Friday
DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, three people were killed in a six-vehicle wreck south of Dalhart on Highway 54, Friday. Texas DPS reports that six vehicles, four of which were 18-wheelers, were involved in a wreck in a construction zone on HWY 54 around 12 p.m. Friday. The […]
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
KFDA
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
KFDA
VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave; The Northern Lights
The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured. The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Updated: 11 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: AFD fully staffed for...
Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
Delays expected on US 287 in Armstrong County due to wreck
Update (10:05 a.m.) Officials with the TxDOT Amarillo District said that the northbound lane is now open on US 287 at County Rd. 30. The southbound is still down to one lane. Original Story ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District reported a wreck in Armstrong County on Friday morning which […]
KFDA
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford. According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road. A car...
abc7amarillo.com
Police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting boy multiple times at school park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times at Avondale School Park. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the park behind Avondale Elementary School. Officers were told several juveniles had...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street. APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.
Body found after train collision in Canyon
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash that resulted in one death. It was found near North 24th street in Canyon. According to the Sherriff’s Department. deputies were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train. […]
KFDA
AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
WFAA
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
KFDA
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
15-year-old hospitalized after Saturday Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old in the 1500 block of Avondale Street. According to the department, officers responded to a school park in the 1500 block of Avondale Street at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday on a report of […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Fake Check Forgery
Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: More trash picked up in San Jacinto neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Project Clean-Up, we tackle more trash in the San Jacinto neighborhood. This is the fourth trip to this area and still, there are more mattresses, couches and trash to clean up. Fuller & Sons Construction loaded up the large items and gathered...
