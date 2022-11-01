ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 dead after wreck south of Dalhart Friday

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, three people were killed in a six-vehicle wreck south of Dalhart on Highway 54, Friday. Texas DPS reports that six vehicles, four of which were 18-wheelers, were involved in a wreck in a construction zone on HWY 54 around 12 p.m. Friday. The […]
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave; The Northern Lights

The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured. The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Updated: 11 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: AFD fully staffed for...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford. According to DPS, on Thursday at around 6:05 a.m., a semi driven by 52-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez was traveling south on US 385 towards the intersection with Walnut Road. A car...
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body found after train collision in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash that resulted in one death. It was found near North 24th street in Canyon. According to the Sherriff’s Department. deputies were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train. […]
CANYON, TX
KFDA

AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
AMARILLO, TX
WFAA

This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms

AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fake Check Forgery

Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up: More trash picked up in San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Project Clean-Up, we tackle more trash in the San Jacinto neighborhood. This is the fourth trip to this area and still, there are more mattresses, couches and trash to clean up. Fuller & Sons Construction loaded up the large items and gathered...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy