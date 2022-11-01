Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Steam for ChromeOS works on more devices and is easier to install
It's already been almost eight months since Google and Valve announced that they were jointly working on a version of Steam for ChromeOS, something that would greatly expand the gaming options available on Chromebooks. While it was an alpha release, limited to only a handful of devices, I was surprised at how decent the experience was — even the most powerful Chromebooks aren't going to be able to run cutting-edge titles, but there is plenty in the Steam catalog that's worth playing.
Engadget
Xbox Cloud Gaming gets a resolution boost on Steam Deck and ChromeOS
The game streaming service should run more smoothly on Linux too. Folks who access through a browser on and systems (including ) will likely now have an improved experience. The game-streaming service should be available at a higher resolution on those platforms. It should run more smoothly as well. As...
Engadget
Substack adds a chat feature to make it more of a social space
Users now have another way to interact with their favorite writers, podcasters and video makers. The platform now has a chat feature, where creators can hang out with their subscribers and perhaps forge deeper links with their communities. "Chat is a community space reimagined specifically for writers and creators— it’s like having your own private social network where you make the rules," in a clear .
Engadget
Samsung's next Odyssey Neo G9 will be the 'first' 8K ultrawide gaming monitor
Now that AMD has unveiled Radeon RX 7900 GPUs that can output 8K video at high refresh rates, gamers will need displays that can handle them — and Samsung is happy to oblige. The company has teased a new generation of its Odyssey Neo G9 that will supposedly be the first 8K ultrawide gaming monitor. You won't see a full launch until CES in January, but you'll need a DisplayPort 2.1-capable video card to help that screen reach its potential. We'd also add that AMD bills the 8K as "horizontal only," so you may not get as many vertical pixels as you might like.
Engadget
DALL-E's AI art generation is now available for apps
You also have full ownership rights to whatever you create. Unlimited data for $30/mo. You won't have to visit a specific website to use DALL-E 2 for much longer. OpenAI has publicly released a beta framework that lets apps and other products use the AI art generator. This includes the natural language descriptions that define DALL-E as well as moderation to filter out hate, gore and similar extreme content.
Engadget
Apple TV 4K (2022)
Apple’s new Apple TV is incredibly fast, more affordable, and supports HDR10+. Finally, there’s an Apple TV we can recommend to everyone without hesitation.
Engadget
Cherry reboots its coveted '80s keyboard switch
The new version carries the same specs and looks, including "the familiar milky top housing, black bottom housing, and a black stem," Cherry wrote in a press release. It has the same actuation force of 63.5 centinewtons, a pre-travel of 2 mm, and a total travel of 4 mm. The company also retained the same vintage design for the spring.
Engadget
AMD's first RDNA 3 GPUs are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT
Now that NVIDIA has kicked off the latest video card wave with the insanely powerful RTX 4090, all eyes are on AMD to see how it will respond. Today, the company announced the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, two confusingly named GPUs powered by its new RDNA 3 architecture. On stage during its Las Vegas launch event, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su claimed the new hardware offers a 54 percent increase in performance per watt over the previous GPUs. She also emphasized that AMD is focused on delivering complex performance with reasonable power usage, a clear knock against NVIDIA's power-hungry (and PSU cable-melting) RTX 4090.
The Verge
The best early Black Friday deals you can already get
Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.
Engadget
Snapchat and Amazon team up for AR shopping, starting with eyewear
Amazon Fashion can update pricing and availability on its lenses in real time. Snap has been using Snapchat lenses to help people virtually try on clothes for a while, and the company has teamed up with another notable partner. Users will soon be able to see how eyewear styles from Amazon Fashion look on their face before ordering a pair.
Business Insider
How to schedule a text message on your iPhone in 2 ways
To schedule a text message on an iPhone, you'll need a third-party app, like the Scheduled App. To set up recurring messages, you may be able to use the built-in Shortcuts app. Your phone needs to have iOS 13 or later to schedule texts via the Shortcuts app. The instant...
Engadget
Astronauts will 3D print part of a human knee in space
Bioprinting in orbit could help injured soldiers on Earth. Bioprinted body parts could prove vital to future medical treatments, and scientists are going to great lengths to test it — in a very literal sense. NASA, Redwire and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Center for Biotechnology (4DBio3) are sending a new 3D printer to the International Space Station, Redwire's BioFabrication Facility, to bioprint a human knee meniscus in orbit and study the result on Earth. Ideally, this will lead to treatments for the meniscal injuries that US soldiers all-too-frequently face.
Engadget
Amazon freezes hiring at its corporate offices
Amazon had already frozen retail hiring a few weeks earlier. Amazon is joining the ranks of tech companies freezing their recruitment plans. Engadget has obtained a memo from Senior VP Beth Galetti (since published) revealing that the company will "pause" hiring at its corporate offices for a few months. The internet giant will still replace departing employees and hire new people in "targeted places," Galetti wrote but there won't be any significant expansion in the near future.
Engadget
Amazon will bring Matter smart home support to 17 Echo devices this year (updated)
Amazon was quick to pledge support for the Matter smart home standard, and now it's clear just when (and if) you can expect the technology to reach your household. The company has confirmed that 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches and bulbs will support Matter over WiFi in December, with 30 Echo and Eero products offering support by early next year. You'll initially need Android to set this up (Apple only released the Matter-friendly iOS 16.1 days ago), and the focus will be on lighting. However, support for iOS, Thread and more smart home tech is also due in early 2023.
Engadget
The Morning After: The new Apple TV 4K reviewed
I’ve always wanted an Apple TV, but the high price and locked-down features made me opt for Roku’s ecosystem instead. And while I appreciate the freedom Roku offers, Devindra Hardawar’s review of the new TV 4K almost turned my head. The 2022 model is cheaper, smaller and...
CNET
What Happens if You Keep Your iPhone in Low Power Mode All the Time?
Every iPhone user is familiar with the drill -- our battery drops to 20% and we get a familiar pop-up alert noting, "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining." If you choose to ignore it, you'll get another alert when the battery drops to 10%. But if you enable Low Power Mode, you can extend the remaining battery life a bit until you're able to charge your iPhone again.
Comments / 0