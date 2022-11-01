Read full article on original website
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — When Brian Zahra learned that he had impregnated his 20-year-old girlfriend in May 1983, he grabbed the Yellow Pages, found an abortion clinic in the Detroit suburbs and made an appointment, the woman told NBC News in an interview last month. They were of the same...
Asian Americans have some of the highest levels of support for abortion rights — and it's driving them to vote
As she prepares to vote for the first time, Nirmala Singh says she can still feel the trauma of gender-based violence that’s been rippling through her life since childhood. When she was 5 years old and living in Guyana, her aunt was murdered by a former intimate partner. Moving to the U.S. as a teenager, Singh was surprised to see the same problems from back home reflected in the country she had once viewed as holding the promise for a better life.
Missouri health department investigating a hospital's denial of an emergency abortion
Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System’s treatment...
Latinos consistently say the economy and abortion are top issues. But will they affect their midterm vote?
Sofia Macaya Hale, 49, a chiropractor therapist in Tampa, Florida, was unsure how she'd vote in the upcoming midterms. But she was sure her biggest concern is the high cost of living, especially rising prices for food and gas. For Jackie Duque, 21, a college senior in Austin, Texas, abortion...
Supreme Court agrees to weigh Navajo Nation water rights battle
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute between the Navajo Nation, the Biden administration and three states over the increasingly important question of whether the tribe has the right to draw water from the Colorado River. The justices will hear two appeals — one...
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden's student loan forgiveness program
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, keeping the court out of the fight over the program that’s raging in the lower courts. The decision has little practical effect, as an appeals...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON — The man accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning he could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?
Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud
A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
The GOP needs a counterradicalization strategy
I worked in counterterrorism operations for nearly my entire career at the CIA before retiring in 2019. The battle we engaged in with international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda wasn’t just with their legions of foot soldiers but with their highly effective propaganda arms as well. The U.S. and our allies considered those propagandists fundamental cogs in a terror group’s machinery, and just as culpable as any other terrorist. So we held them accountable when innocent civilians were killed.
Obama and Trump battle over western Pennsylvania with dueling rallies in a final midterm push for the critical state
LATROBE, Pa. — Two former presidents duked it out with dueling rallies Saturday across western Pennsylvania, where they stumped for Senate candidates locked in one of the most consequential races of the cycle and offered wildly different visions of America as the final midterm fight centers on the Keystone State.
Early voting breaks records in Georgia as bitter Senate race tests red-to-blue drift
SMYRNA, Ga. — A record-breaking early voting stretch has ended in Georgia and the two candidates in a bitterly contested Senate race are making their closing pitches in the final sprint to Election Day. The contest will test the Democratic-friendly drift in this former Republican stronghold, which voted to...
Biden takes heat from his own party over ‘democracy’ speech
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden calls the midterms a “ defining moment” for democracy amid threats of political violence. ... Barack Obama, campaigning in Arizona, blasts Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and P.J. Tobia. ... NBC’s Ryan Nobles and Julia Jester cover the New Hampshire Senate debate between Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc. ... Biden campaigns for Democrats this afternoon in New Mexico. ... VP Harris stumps for Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York Governor. ... And Donald Trump holds a rally tonight in Iowa.
Evictions are piling up across the U.S. as Covid-era protections end and rents climb
WASHINGTON — On a recent Friday morning, more than 100 renters facing eviction filed through Arizona Judge Anna Huberman’s court in what’s becoming a typical day for her, as a wave of evictions hits Phoenix and other cities large and small across the country. The vast majority...
How Democrats and Republicans could be getting the suburbs wrong
Follow @NBCNewsTHINK starting at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 8 as we highlight what our contributors are THINKing as election results roll in. We’re days away from the midterms and that means much of the political establishment is hyper-focused on the group most likely to tip the outcome: suburban voters. The majority of the nation’s population now lives in the suburbs, making these regions the most significant battleground in politics today.
How a viral hoax became GOP talking point
Perhaps one of the strangest urban myths circulating the country, especially during this election year, is that elementary school children believe they are cats and use cat litter boxes at their school as part of their cat identity. They are referred to as "furries" and although no one has been...
Flu hospitalizations hit decade high amid early viral surge
The U.S. is seeing the highest flu hospitalization rates in a decade for this time of year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, with people ages 65 and up hit the hardest, followed by young children. The rise comes as other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus,...
The conventional wisdom was off in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Will it be right in 2022?
If it’s FRIDAY… It’s the final sprint until Election Day… President Biden begins his day in California and then travels to Chicago for a fundraiser… Trump, in Iowa, teases a 2024 run: “Get ready,” he says, per NBC’s Gary Grumbach… Oprah Winfrey endorses John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz in PA-SEN… Blake Masters, in AZ-SEN, says he’s tired of sending money to Ukraine, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and P.J. Tobia… And tomorrow is a big day in Pennsylvania — Biden and Barack Obama hold a joint rally in Philadelphia, while Donald Trump has an event in Latrobe, Pa.
Laxalt's fiery closing pitch illustrates Nevada GOP's pro-Trump transformation
SPARKS, Nev. — For more than a year, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has pitched Nevada voters on sending him to Washington with a simple message: He has little interest in working with Democrats when he gets there. The left should be put “in the ash bin of history,”...
Two Florida medical boards advance ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Florida’s state medical boards voted Friday afternoon to approve the language of a first-of-its-kind rule banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors who don’t already receive it. The rule updates the medical standards of practice in the state to mostly prohibit health care professionals from starting treatment for gender...
