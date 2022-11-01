ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

Asian Americans have some of the highest levels of support for abortion rights — and it's driving them to vote

As she prepares to vote for the first time, Nirmala Singh says she can still feel the trauma of gender-based violence that’s been rippling through her life since childhood. When she was 5 years old and living in Guyana, her aunt was murdered by a former intimate partner. Moving to the U.S. as a teenager, Singh was surprised to see the same problems from back home reflected in the country she had once viewed as holding the promise for a better life.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say

WASHINGTON — The man accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning he could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud

A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

The GOP needs a counterradicalization strategy

I worked in counterterrorism operations for nearly my entire career at the CIA before retiring in 2019. The battle we engaged in with international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda wasn’t just with their legions of foot soldiers but with their highly effective propaganda arms as well. The U.S. and our allies considered those propagandists fundamental cogs in a terror group’s machinery, and just as culpable as any other terrorist. So we held them accountable when innocent civilians were killed.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Biden takes heat from his own party over ‘democracy’ speech

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden calls the midterms a “ defining moment” for democracy amid threats of political violence. ... Barack Obama, campaigning in Arizona, blasts Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and P.J. Tobia. ... NBC’s Ryan Nobles and Julia Jester cover the New Hampshire Senate debate between Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican Don Bolduc. ... Biden campaigns for Democrats this afternoon in New Mexico. ... VP Harris stumps for Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York Governor. ... And Donald Trump holds a rally tonight in Iowa.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

How Democrats and Republicans could be getting the suburbs wrong

Follow @NBCNewsTHINK starting at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 8 as we highlight what our contributors are THINKing as election results roll in. We’re days away from the midterms and that means much of the political establishment is hyper-focused on the group most likely to tip the outcome: suburban voters. The majority of the nation’s population now lives in the suburbs, making these regions the most significant battleground in politics today.
GEORGIA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

How a viral hoax became GOP talking point

Perhaps one of the strangest urban myths circulating the country, especially during this election year, is that elementary school children believe they are cats and use cat litter boxes at their school as part of their cat identity. They are referred to as "furries" and although no one has been...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Flu hospitalizations hit decade high amid early viral surge

The U.S. is seeing the highest flu hospitalization rates in a decade for this time of year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, with people ages 65 and up hit the hardest, followed by young children. The rise comes as other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus,...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

The conventional wisdom was off in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Will it be right in 2022?

If it’s FRIDAY… It’s the final sprint until Election Day… President Biden begins his day in California and then travels to Chicago for a fundraiser… Trump, in Iowa, teases a 2024 run: “Get ready,” he says, per NBC’s Gary Grumbach… Oprah Winfrey endorses John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz in PA-SEN… Blake Masters, in AZ-SEN, says he’s tired of sending money to Ukraine, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and P.J. Tobia… And tomorrow is a big day in Pennsylvania — Biden and Barack Obama hold a joint rally in Philadelphia, while Donald Trump has an event in Latrobe, Pa.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

532K+
Followers
59K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy