The White Lotus season 2 release schedule: When does episode 3 air on HBO and Sky?

We're back at The White Lotus resort for season 2, but this time we're in Sicily rather than Hawaii. There's a new cohort of wealthy guests to contend with, too, as well as a new set of staff – all except Jennifer Coolidge, who's back on top form as Tanya. The other thing that's stayed the same from season 1? This vacation ends with tragedy, and this time there are several dead bodies to contend with instead of just one.

Alongside Coolidge, The White Lotus season 2 cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy as two holidaying married couples at odds with each other, while Michael Imperioli and F. Murray Abraham are a father and son duo with a strained relationship. You won't want to miss an episode of the new season, so we've put together this handy release schedule to help you out.

When is The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 releasing on HBO?

The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 airs on Sunday, November 13 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on HBO. You’ll need a cable subscription to the channel to be able to watch it. After it airs on live TV, it will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The good news is that fans in the UK will be able to watch it at the same time. It will be simultaneously airing on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday, November 14. Episode 3 will also be released on NOW TV from 2am on Monday as well if you’re planning on watching online. It'll also be available to watch on November 14 on Sky Atlantic at 9pm for those who prefer a more traditional sit-down hour of television on a Monday evening.

Where can you watch The White Lotus season 2?

Watch The White Lotus season 2 from anywhere in the world

It's possible to watch The White Lotus season 2 on almost any streaming service of your choice from the selection above. However, normally you will find yourself geo-blocked from doing so, but a VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch The White Lotus on BINGE, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch The White Lotus from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

How many episodes of The White Lotus season 2 are there?

The White Lotus season 2 episode 1 – out now!

The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 – out now!

The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 – November 13 / November 14

The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 – November 20 / November 21

The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 – November 27 / November 28

The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 – December 4 / December 5

The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 – December 11 / December 12

