Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Orleans by NWS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Monroe, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 01:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Orleans A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EST FOR EASTERN ORLEANS...EASTERN GENESEE AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 133 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, or 7 miles southwest of Brockport, moving northeast at 55 mph. An additional severe thunderstorm was north of Brockport moving toward Hilton. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, Albion, Hilton, Hamlin Beach State Park, Gates-North Gates and Spencerport. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 47 and 48. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 00:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming LINE OF SHOWERS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS ACROSS WESTERN NEW YORK A line of showers crossing western New York just ahead of a cold front will push east toward the Genesee Valley early this morning. Expect brief moderate to heavy rainfall and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph as this line of showers moves through. Expect the showers to exit far western NY by 130 AM EST and to reach the Genesee valley by 200 AM EST.
