Effective: 2022-11-06 01:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Genesee; Orleans A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EST FOR EASTERN ORLEANS...EASTERN GENESEE AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 133 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, or 7 miles southwest of Brockport, moving northeast at 55 mph. An additional severe thunderstorm was north of Brockport moving toward Hilton. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, Albion, Hilton, Hamlin Beach State Park, Gates-North Gates and Spencerport. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 47 and 48. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO