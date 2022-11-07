How many episodes in The White Lotus season 2?

The White Lotus season 2 is well and truly back, with two episodes now available to watch. Right off the bat, we know there's not one but several dead bodies this time around – but who are they?

Well, we know more than one of the ensemble of wealthy hotel guests or overworked staff are going to meet a tragic end. The new season's cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her role from season 1, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy. Tensions are already running high between guests and employees alike, so make sure you stay up to date with The White Lotus season 2 with our guide to every episode.

How many episodes of The White Lotus season 2 are there?

(Image credit: HBO)

In total, The White Lotus season 2 has seven episodes. These are airing weekly across HBO and Sky, leading up to the finale on December 11. We’ve listed when they’ll be available below.

Episode 1 – 'Ciao' – out now!

Episode 2 – 'Italian Dream' – out now!

Episode 3 – 'Bull Elephants' – November 13

Episode 4 – 'In the Sandbox' – November 20

Episode 5 – 'That's Amore' – November 27

Episode 6 – 'Abductions' – December 6

Episode 7 – 'Byg' – December 11

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max and NOW TV

(Image credit: HBO)

You'll need to have an HBO Max account if you're catching up from the US, while UK viewers will need to be NOW TV or Sky TV subscribers.

New episodes are released on Sundays in the US on HBO and Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic, but you can catch up on HBO Max or NOW TV.

