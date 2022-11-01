Read full article on original website
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Hahn details White Sox' search process that led to Grifol
The White Sox search for a new manager was extensive. Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down due to health concerns on Oct. 3, kick-starting the process for his replacement with a few days still left in the 2022 season. Exactly one month later, the White Sox named Pedro...
Grifol lays out expectations for 2023 White Sox
The words "communication" and "energy" were key words for the new White Sox manager, Pedro Grifol, during his inaugural media session with the South Side. "Communication is one of the biggest parts of my leadership," Grifol said. "I think it's really important that you empower players, you empower coaches, you collaborate. Everybody is a big part of this. I think our successes are tied together. Raising the energy level every single day is extremely important.
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston's first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez's majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. ...
Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right fielder Kyle Tucker in foul territory in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the franchise’s second championship and send the Minute Maid Park crowd into a frenzy.
WATCH: Dusty Baker does beer luge after Astros' World Series win
The party is on in Houston. The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night to capture the franchise's second championship. And the best moment from the early celebration scenes at Minute Maid Park has to be 73-year-old Astros manager Dusty...
White Sox' Grifol era begins with strong 1st impression
After Pedro Grifol put on the White Sox jersey with his last name and No. 5 adorned on the back, he relayed his stamp of approval to general manager Rick Hahn. "This feels good,” Grifol said to Hahn. “I like the colors." If all goes well, he’ll be...
Reddit thread calls out Rob Manfred for MLB blackout restrictions
Life as a major sports commissioner isn’t all private planes and important handshakes. Yes, that comes with the territory, but sometimes you’re just sitting at the World Series unaware of the approaching reddit mobs. That was MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s fate on Thursday during Game 5 of the...
