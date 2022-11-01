ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 9

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
The New York Giants saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13. The loss was an ugly one as uncharacteristic penalties and turnovers ultimately doomed the team.

But despite the loss, the Giants head into their bye week with a record of 6-2 and eyes not only on the playoffs, but the NFC East crown.

As we enter Week 9, here’s a look at where the Giants place in a multitude of power rankings.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 12 (-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2updiI_0iuQlwrA00
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Nate Davis, USA TODAY:

Inevitable a team that’s outscored its opponents by six points collectively this season would eventually fall prey to its inability to throw the ball – especially when league rushing leader Saquon Barkley is contained.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: 11 (+6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z29YZ_0iuQlwrA00
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Bo Wulf, The Athletic:

Fact: Two of the last four times the Giants started the season 6-2, they went on to win the Super Bowl.

Opinion: The Giants are the most likely team to lose in the wild-card round.

Austin Gayle, The Ringer: 12 (-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGwUc_0iuQlwrA00
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Austin Gayle, The Ringer:

The Giants have entered the fourth quarter with a lead just once this season. Relying on fourth-quarter magic to secure wins finally caught up to them against the Seahawks on Sunday, when they were outscored 14-3 in the final 15 minutes and lost just their second game this year. They rank 23rd in point differential in the first three quarters of games (minus-19); the Jets are the only team ranked lower with a winning record. Fumbled punt returns and other random miscues will cost the Giants wins for as long as they struggle to gain and maintain leads early in games.

Barry Werner, List Wire: 13 (-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgkGE_0iuQlwrA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Werner, List Wire:

Winning at Jacksonville one week and then at Seattle the next proved to be too much to ask of the Giants. They were competitive and that is a good indication of the team’s improvement. However, Big Blue will have to show its mettle going forward now that the hot streak has been broken.

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire: 9 (-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1gFA_0iuQlwrA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Lane, Touchdown Wire:

Brian Daboll has done a great job of tapping into Daniel Jones’ potential, and Saquon Barkley is also delivering with the hype that has accompanied him early in his career. Taking an L at the talons of the Seahawks is a temporary setback, but New York should be able to bounce back and return to the top-5.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: Tier 3 (+/- 0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0llh_0iuQlwrA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network:

The Giants are the most confounding team in the NFL. At 6-2, they have one of the best records in the league, and their offense had seen good results leading up to the Seahawks game.

In fact, neither the Seahawks nor the Giants had seen particularly efficient defensive production so far in 2022. Two special-teams turnovers didn’t help the Giants cause on Sunday, but their one offensive touchdown came off a Tyler Lockett fumble inside the Seahawks’ 10-yard line.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 7 (-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nE7bG_0iuQlwrA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News:

The Giants’ offensive limitations beyond the running game for Daniel Jones and defensive limitations overall caught up to them in Seattle. They are still playing with house money but can’t rest for the playoff push, only in third place in the NFC East.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 11 (-6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUZyu_0iuQlwrA00
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports:

The Giants are going to have games like Sunday, in which there’s just not enough offensive firepower. It’s not a finished product and Brian Daboll can only do so much to scheme things up. A loss at Seattle doesn’t change too much. Everyone, even Giants fans, knew it wasn’t a 6-1 quality roster. They’ll be fine.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports: 9 (-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxTbz_0iuQlwrA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports:

The Giants and Jets came back down to earth Sunday. Can they respond and prove their early-season success wasn’t a fluke?

