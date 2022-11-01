The Sky exhibit opens at Odessa College Phillips Goff Gallery

The Sky Gallery Exhibit by Kate Breakey and Brett Starr opened in the Odessa College Phillips Goff Gallery in Sedate Hall on Oct. 25.

The Sky exhibition consists of images by two Tucson artists, Kate Breakey and Brett Starr, who discovered they had a mutual interest in the heavens. Each of them had looked upward and felt compelled to make images of the sky, for years.

For this exhibition, they have gathered together their daytime and nighttime images – of clouds, the sun and the moon, comets and cosmic events, a news release said.

Most recently they collaborated to make deep sky images using an online telescope on the other side of the world.

The Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The artists’ works will remain on exhibit until Dec. 2, 2022.

Breakey is internationally known for her large-scale, richly hand-colored photographs including her acclaimed series, Small Deaths, of luminous portraits of birds, flowers and animals. Her other monographs include, Painted Light, University of Texas in 2010, a career retrospective that encompasses a quarter century of prolific image making.

Since 1980 her work has appeared in more than 110 one-person exhibitions and in over 60 group exhibitions, and she regularly teaches workshops nationally and internationally.

A native of South Australia, Kate moved to Austin, Texas in 1988. She completed a Master of Fine Art degree at the University of Texas in 1991 where she also taught photography in the Department of Art and Art History until 1997. Her collections include the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, the Center for Creative Photography, Tucson, The Australian National Gallery and the San Diego Museum of Photographic Arts, as well as various private collections.

Starr is a photographic artist born and raised in Tucson. He studied photography and alternative processes in photography at Pima Community College, and received his bachelor’s degree in fine art photography from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He works primarily with historic processes in his photography. He uses alternative photographic processes to create photographic objects that explore the relationship between humans and the environment around them. Brett is currently residing in Tucson working as a commercial real-estate photographer.