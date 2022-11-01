ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Linebacker Kristopher Jones Confirms Ohio State Visit for the Michigan Game, Five-star 2025 QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU

Ohio State's recruiting visitor list for Nov. 26 could be lengthy when all is said and done. Another high-profile prospect has confirmed he plans to attend Ohio State's contest against its archrival, as four-star 2024 linebacker Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he plans on making his second visit to Columbus at the end of November.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday

Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in Northland drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH

