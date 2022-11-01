Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Linebacker Kristopher Jones Confirms Ohio State Visit for the Michigan Game, Five-star 2025 QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU
Ohio State's recruiting visitor list for Nov. 26 could be lengthy when all is said and done. Another high-profile prospect has confirmed he plans to attend Ohio State's contest against its archrival, as four-star 2024 linebacker Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he plans on making his second visit to Columbus at the end of November.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes looking for a big catch to close out recruiting class
The Ohio State football team is in need of one more big recruit to close out its recruiting cycle for 2023. The Ohio State football team is only a month and a half away from the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have a strong class, led by five-star receiver Brandon Inniss and top-50 offensive linemen Luke Montgomery, a Findlay Ohio native.
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday
Ohio State landed its top remaining defensive tackle target in the 2023 class when Kayden McDonald committed to Ohio State on Monday. McDonald became the third defensive lineman to pledge to OSU’s 2023 class and the second player ever from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia) to commit to the Buckeyes. The first was McDonald’s former high school teammate and current Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has seen his playing time expand the past few weeks after he dealt with an injury earlier this fall.
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman loses leg after being mauled by dogs in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by dogs near Lake Hope. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised of a woman who was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital on October 29. Reports say the victim was riding a...
One injured in Northland drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
Police: Woman found dead inside North Linden vacant house
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in the North Linden neighborhood on Monday. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Howey Road for a report of a body inside a vacant house around 12:30 p.m.
wnewsj.com
STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
