Troy G. Hamilton, 52, of Stendal
Troy G. Hamilton, 52, of Stendal, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. He was born January 14, 1970, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Frankie Hamilton and Theresa “Marie” (Gilmore) Jones. Troy was a graduate of the Owensboro High School class of 1988. He married Kelly...
Arizona resident most recent relocation grant recipient
Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Cassidy is relocating to Jasper from Tempe, Arizona. Ms. Allen, originally from Mesa, Arizona, works remotely in sales. She was drawn to Dubois County due to the lower cost of living and its proximity to family and friends. Cassidy says that she was ready for a quiet, safe community and thinks that Dubois County will be great place to grow her family.
Edward Paul Roos, III., 67, Holland
Edward Paul Roos, III., passed away on October 31, 2022, at his home in Holland. Edward was born April 23, 1955, in Huntingburg to Edward II and Elizabeth (Bartley) Roos. Edward is survived by sons, Paul (Sara) Roos and Frank Roos all of Box Elder, S.D.; two brothers, Christopher (Tina) Roos and Michael Roos, all of Ferdinand; one sister, Glenda (Robert) Marlin of Newburgh; his father, Edward P. Roos II of Ferdinand; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one nephew, four nieces and one great nephew.
Alabama family awarded Dubois County Relocation grant
Sabrina Payne has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Sabrina, along with her husband Jordan and their two children, Isaiah and Abigail, is relocating to Jasper from Huntsville, Alabama. Sabrina is originally from Jasper and is excited to be near family and friends again. Sabrina is employed by Jasper Engines in Inside Sales.
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, Holland
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, of Holland, Ind., passed away at 11:04 a.m. on October 30, 2022, at his home. Tom was born in Tell City to Don and Juanita (Krohn) Hall on March 6, 1948. He married Barbara Lange on November 20, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic...
Jasper announces new tourism initiative
The City of Jasper launched a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. “Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to explore Jasper, Indiana, so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community,” Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated.
Hands-on fall field event planned at VUJC crop fields
The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District has scheduled a fall field tour of the VUJC crop fields on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. EST. Join SWCD and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service staff as they demonstrate and share the changes in the soil over the past ten years, since the inception of the VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative.
Rotary Club of Dubois County to host 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 18th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Forecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 17th at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2023 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.
Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
Letter: Beckman brings years of community dedication and service to county commission
It is reassuring to see Mary Beth Beckman still involved in local government, volunteer activities and organizations. When voting for County Commissioner District 2, please think about what she brings to the table. Her career includes eight years of volunteer service as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), so if...
Letter: Quinn has strengthened Dubois County justice system
Over the course of the last several weeks, I have seen a lot of “Vote Democrat” or “Vote Republican” signs, social media posts, and ads. Having served in a leadership capacity in the Dubois County justice system for many years at Dubois County Community Corrections, I have had the pleasure of collaborating with wonderful people on both sides of the ballot, regardless of party. I always vote for the person, not the party.
Letter: Birk’s military and law experiences prepared him to be judge
I am a Korean War veteran. The U.S. Military is tough but fair. This is why I’m voting for John Birk for judge. John went to West Point. He served over 11 years in active and reserve. It doesn’t get harder than that. I don’t know much about...
Huntingburg Transit System offering free rides to voting polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8
Huntingburg — The City of Huntingburg Transit System will offer free rides to voting polls in Huntingburg on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To schedule a ride, please call City Hall at (812) 683-2211. For more information, please call the City of Huntingburg Transit...
Huntingburg Council approves 7.5 percent pay increase for city employees
The City of Huntingburg approved a 7.5 percent pay raise for city employees due to the rising cost of living. “We’ve all seen the impact of the economy over the past year,” Mayor Steve Schwinghamer said when he introduced the pay raise to the council Tuesday evening. In...
Letter: Here’s why I am voting for Steve Lukemeyer
Here’s why I’m voting for Steve Lukemeyer for Jasper School Board. I have known Steve personally for years but have spent the last 10 years working alongside him in a professional capacity at F.C. Tucker Emge. Through many real estate scenarios we have discussed over the years, I...
