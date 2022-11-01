Read full article on original website
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
RBI to launch first digital rupee pilot phase nine bank took part
RBI to launch first digital rupee pilot phase in which nine banks took part. The project is planned to be launched within a month in select locations. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that a pilot project for the Digital Rupee Retail segment will be launched within a month in select locations with the closed customer and merchant groups.ups.
Major South African Supermarket Chain Accepts Bitcoin Payments (Report)
The South African supermarket chain and the National Children’s Advocacy Center are the latest organizations to accept crypto payments. One of the largest supermarket chains in South Africa – Pick n Pay – reportedly enabled customers to settle their bills in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. The offering covers 39 of the company’s stores located across the country.
A Quick Guide to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a hot topic in the world of finance and economics. In this blog post, we'll explore the basics of CBDCs, how global central banks and policymakers have approached their regulation, and what implications CBDCs may hold for finance professionals. As outlined in Module 2...
RBI Launches Much-Anticipated Digital Rupee Pilot For Wholesale Segment
India’s much anticipated Digital Rupee has been launched for the wholesale segment on a pilot basis. The use case for Digital Rupee in wholesale will be the settlement of transactions in government securities in the secondary market, the RBI said in a statement. “The use case for this pilot...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for Under-the-Radar DeFi Altcoin
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for another low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Ribbon Finance (RBN), a suite of DeFi protocols that aims to help users access crypto-structured products. RBN is trading at $0.34 at time of...
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
Canada's Federal Government Begins Consultations on Digital Currency
The federal government of Canada announced in a budget update released Thursday that it has started discussions on "cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)." Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland released the government's "Fall 2022 Economic Statement" on November 3 as a fiscal update in conjunction with its main...
CBDC Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Central Bank Digital Currency
The concept of money and spending has been evolving dramatically since the advent of cryptocurrencies. Notably, digital currencies have continued to garner interest while exposing the world to possibilities it never imagined were even conceivable. Interestingly, owing to its entirely decentralized system, cryptocurrency became a honeypot for many, so much...
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services
METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
Standard Chartered Backs Blockchain Payment Firm Partior
Financial services company Standard Chartered (SC) will invest in Partior, a blockchain-based clearing/settlement platform from Singapore. “Standard Chartered brings to the network its global payments expertise and clearing footprint, significantly strengthening Partior’s international reach and capabilities,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 3). The deal...
NY Fed official: Digital dollar could speed foreign exchange settlement
(Reuters) -A top Federal Reserve Bank of New York official said on Friday that the bank sees promise in using a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in foreign exchange markets. Michelle Neal, who is head of the bank’s Markets Group, did not say anything involving a...
