FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It
If you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite kingdom. Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them. Leafing through a Gospel book you would come...
The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting
The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
What is a Jehovah’s Witness and what do they believe?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. There are almost nine million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide but many only know them...
An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain
The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
Bearded man on stone is the best image of King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon mentioned by the prophet Daniel
Nebuchadnezzar steleCredit: Robert Koldewey (10 September 1855 – 4 February 1925); Public Domain image. One of the most powerful rulers mentioned in the Bible is King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. Nebuchadnezzar ruled from 605 BC to 562 BC. He is said to have built most of the temples in Babylon.
icytales.com
Know Where Was Jesus Born (Guide 2022)
Here’s a guide to know where was Jesus born. Believed to be the incarnation of God the Son, Jesus Christ is a revered figure in Christianity and other religions. Also referred to as a ‘Messiah’ or an ‘anointed one,’ Jesus proclaimed that the God of the Jews would soon intervene in human events and set up his earthly empire.
All Souls Day: Here's why priests advise praying for the dead
November 2 is the date of All Souls Day. This holiday is marked by people going to cemeteries, remembering their deceased loved ones and saying extra prayers.
The Merovingians from ancient Gaul were alleged to have Jesus's bloodline
The Merovingians were a dynasty of Germanic origin kings who ruled ancient Gaul (the south of France) from the 5th to the 8th century. They were a ruling family of Franks. The Franks were first associated with tribes from the Lower Rhine and the Ems Rivers located on the edge of the Roman Empire. They gained power over the post-Roman kingdoms and Germanic peoples. The kings ruled the throne of France and the most famous Frankish king was Charlemagne.
Here's what the Day of the Dead means, and why it endures
MEXICO CITY — José García López was sweating profusely as he stirred a cauldron of boiling oil in which dozens of potatoes were swimming, though his mind, he said, was on something else. “When I’m done I’m going to buy the paper and candles that I...
Turkish researchers confirm Santa Claus' original burial site, find St. Nicholas' tomb under fresco of Jesus
Italian merchants stole the remains of St. Nicholas from his initial resting place, and a mix of flooding, humidity and other conditions obscured the location.
abandonedspaces.com
A Sinkhole in the Heart of Rome Led to the Discovery of Ancient Ruins
In 2020, a substantial sinkhole appeared in front of the famed Pantheon in Rome. The hole provided archaeologists with remarkable insight that has helped further our understanding of the beautiful structure’s history. The Pantheon has been rebuilt three times. Marcus Agrippa built the first Pantheon between 25 and 27...
myzeo.com
FAQs About Christian DenominationsAnswered
There’s never been a better time to join the Christian faith. Almost 2.4 billion people follow Christianity worldwide. You’re sure to find a church or fellowship organization near you!. Like every other massive group, though, there are multiple Christian denominations. If you’re brand new to Christianity, you might...
ABC News
November books to pack for the holidays
Zibby Owens is the host of the award-winning podcast Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books and an author. She founded Zibby Books, Zibby Mag, and Zibby Audio. Listen to many of these authors on her podcast throughout November. She is a monthly contributor to "Good Morning America." Thanksgiving is...
