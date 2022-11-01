Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road
On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant
Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Inaugural Pearland Restaurant Weeks Combine Good Food With a Good Cause
Take part in delicious history during the first-ever Pearland Restaurant Weeks, when area restaurants are coming together to support a local charity. It runs November 7 through 20 and features 14 restaurants — and counting — serving some of Pearland’s best bites. Money raised during the week will go to the Pearland Neighborhood Center, which provides critical services and support to families in the community.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
thepostnewspaper.net
“COACH” TURTLE MAKES DEBUT ON ISLAND
David H. O’Neal Jr., member of the board of trustees for. Galveston ISD, along with Artist Tracy Van Horn Reed, unveiled. the newest Turtle about Town at Shield Park in Galveston. The. newest member of the Island’s turtle family is named “Coach”. and was created by Reed...
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Voodoo Doughnut to open its fourth Houston location in Katy
Voodoo Doughnut has three other Houston-area locations. (Courtesy Voodoo Doughnut) Voodoo Doughnut, a think-outside-the-box gourmet doughnut shop, will open its fourth Houston-area location in Katy by the end of 2022. Located at 1301 N. Fry Road, Katy, this Portland, Oregon-based eatery is scheduled to open by mid-December. Voodoo Doughnut is...
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
Houston Agent Magazine
This is the most expensive single-family home in Houston MLS history
A home in Houston has broken the record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Houston MLS history. The home, located at 120 Carnarvon Drive, sits on nearly 27,000 square feet of land surrounded by gardens inspired by the gardens at Versailles. The six bedroom mansion also includes seven full baths, nine half-baths, multiple kitchens, a gym and spa, and ample space for indoor and outdoor entertainment. The property sold for over $20 million.
cw39.com
Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston
HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland
The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
thepostnewspaper.net
Beachcombing on the Texas Coast
One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
