Friendswood, TX

Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant

Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Inaugural Pearland Restaurant Weeks Combine Good Food With a Good Cause

Take part in delicious history during the first-ever Pearland Restaurant Weeks, when area restaurants are coming together to support a local charity. It runs November 7 through 20 and features 14 restaurants — and counting — serving some of Pearland’s best bites. Money raised during the week will go to the Pearland Neighborhood Center, which provides critical services and support to families in the community.
PEARLAND, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

“COACH” TURTLE MAKES DEBUT ON ISLAND

David H. O’Neal Jr., member of the board of trustees for. Galveston ISD, along with Artist Tracy Van Horn Reed, unveiled. the newest Turtle about Town at Shield Park in Galveston. The. newest member of the Island’s turtle family is named “Coach”. and was created by Reed...
GALVESTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals

Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

This is the most expensive single-family home in Houston MLS history

A home in Houston has broken the record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Houston MLS history. The home, located at 120 Carnarvon Drive, sits on nearly 27,000 square feet of land surrounded by gardens inspired by the gardens at Versailles. The six bedroom mansion also includes seven full baths, nine half-baths, multiple kitchens, a gym and spa, and ample space for indoor and outdoor entertainment. The property sold for over $20 million.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
GALVESTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland

The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Beachcombing on the Texas Coast

One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
TEXAS CITY, TX

