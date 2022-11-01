Read full article on original website
Edna Thourot (1936-2022)
Edna M. Thourot, age 86, of rural Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 02, 2022 in Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 10, 1936 in Henry County, Ohio to the late Harold and Youvonne (Powers) Thomas. She married Jack J. Thourot on August...
William “Bill” Gay (1942-2022)
Morenci, MI – William “Bill” Miller Gay, age 80 of Morenci, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Bill was born on June 4, 1942, in Detroit, MI, the son of William and Mina (Miller) Gay. He was a graduate of Allen Park High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Montpelier Speakeasy 18A Welcomes Lieutenant Governor Of Ohio For Ribbon Cutting
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR … Lt. Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, traveled all the way to his hometown of Montpelier to be a part of 18A’s Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Prior to the ribbon cutting everyone in attendance was welcomed to Cookies on Demand cookies and refreshments. Pictured with Lt. Governor Husted are owners Becky and Ron Freese and Jamie Klei. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
Stryker Husband & Wife Team Up For Youth For Christ
HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM UP FOR YOUTH FOR CHRIST … Eliot and Lydia Nofziger are directors for The Outback YFC in Archbold and The Loft YFC in Stryker, respectively. Local Stryker couple and Youth For Christ (YFC) leaders, Eliot and Lydia Nofziger are creating spaces for local teens “to have fun, make friends and talk about what matters” while giving them the skills and hope they need to navigate this uncertain world.
Lauber Clothing In Archbold Closing After 134 years Of Helping Northwest Ohio Men & Women Look Their Best
A FAMILY AFFAIR … Lauber Clothing Owner Tim Smith has worked alongside his daughter, Michelle Collins for over 35 years. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) On Friday, October 30, 2022, Lauber Clothing finished off its last day of business with a small get-together of about 30 friends and family in the back of the store.
Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court
The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
Edgerton Recognized Regionally By American Municipal Power Magazine
Edgerton was recently recognized for their actions during the power outage that occurred in June. After a high-voltage transmission line fell across railroad tracks in Williams County, a train came into contact with them, dragging down fifteen poles before it came to a stop, leaving the entire Village of Edgerton without power.
Robert “Bob” Pasch (1951-2022)
age 70, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Prior to his retirement in 2017 he had worked for Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for many years. Bob was born in Toledo on November 29, 1951, the son of Marvin and Sarah Jane (Ridge)...
Pioneer Police Officer Randy Mills To Receive K-9 Vader
OFFICER … Pioneer Police Officer, Randy Mills who is experienced in K-9 Unit Programs was assigned future K-9 Unit named Vader. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As a village that continues to grow each year the need for a strong police presence grows as well. One department that continues...
Influenza A Reported Throughout Williams County & Ohio
Montpelier, OH – Flu season in Ohio can begin as early as October. While influenza (flu) typically peaks in late winter or early spring, this year experts anticipate that there will be more cases earlier in the season. By monitoring the southern hemisphere, medical experts can predict the impact...
Bryan Area Foundation Honors 2022 Good Citizen
FOUNDATION … The 2022 Bryan Area Foundation officers and trustees pictured are front from left, Amy Miller President/CEO, Dr. Carolyn Dorsten Trustee, Diana Moore Eschhofen Chairman. Back row from left, Steve Hess Vice Chair, Dr. George Brown Trustee, Tom Turnbull Trustee, Dave Schumm Trustee, Mike Shaffer Secretary, George Gardner Treasurer, Jason Beals Trustee, Mark Miller Grant Making Chair. Trustees and Officers missing from photo: Jason Kunsman Trustee, Emily Ebaugh Assistant Treasurer, Diana Savage Trustee, Martin Killgallon III Trustee. (PHOTO PROVIDED.
Flag City Honor Flight Makes Stop In Swanton
VETERANS … Veterans taking part in the Flag City Honor Flight take a group photo at the Swanton American Legion Murbach-Siefert Post #479. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) This November’s Flag City Honor Guard group made a stop in Swanton at the American Legion Murbach-Siefert Post #479 during the evening hours of October 31st.
Pettisville FFA Competes In Soils & Dairy Cattle Career Development Events
STATE SOILS CONTEST … Courtney Wiemken, Oliva Beck and Ava Genter stand by one of the four soil pits they judged in Franklin County at the State Urban Soils Career Development Event (CDE) held in October. To qualify, they had to score in the top five as a team at the district level. These contests are sponsored by the FFA to promote hands-on use of the ag curriculum. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)
Helping Hands Food Pantry Makes Donation To Montpelier WOTM
DONATION … Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose, made a recent monetary donation of $200 to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, a ministry of the House of Prayer in Montpelier. Proceeds from a project including dessert bar and giveaway at the Montpelier Moose held by the chapter’s Higher Degree Committee-Star Degree holders provided funds for the donation. Shown from left to right are Joyce Schelling, WOTM Higher Degree Chairman; Kyla Weller, food pantry volunteer; Helping Hands Food Pantry Director Connie Dye, receiving check from WOTM Treasurer Rey McKinney. Chairman Joyce thanks all who helped with the project.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Report From Williams County Airport Director
AIRPORT UPDATE … On the right in the center, Williams County Airport Director Brent Wilson is seen giving an update to Williams County Commissioners (on the left) Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis. Clerk Anne Retcher was taking the minutes while Williams County IT director Jeremy Suffel and incoming commissioner Bart Westfall sat in on the report given on November 3, 2022.
Lyons Fire Department Hosts Annual Halloween Costume Contest
CONTEST … Some of the costume contest participants stand to take a picture with a tender from the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Lyons-Royalton Fire Department once again held their annual Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, October 31st. At 7:00 p.m. immediately following Trick-or-Treat in...
