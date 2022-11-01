Read full article on original website
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Biden Proposes New Labor Rule Granting Millions of Uber, Lyft & DoorDash Gig Workers Employee Status
The Biden-Harris administration has proposed a rule challenging existing worker classifications that could change the nature of the gig economy in the U.S. by redefining guidelines to fit current...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Narcity
Walmart Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs In BC & Some Employees Get 'Double Discount Days'
If you are a huge fan of Walmart Supercentre and are looking to switch up your career, the company is currently hiring a bunch of different roles throughout B.C. and some come with seriously sweet benefits too. Walmart is offering some perks which can include health care, dental care, life...
CNBC
Rent got cheaper in September—here are the 10 cities where it dropped the most
U.S. rent price growth is showing signs of leveling off, as the median rent price in September decreased month-over-month for the first time this year, by 2.48%. After soaring by nearly 20% earlier in 2022, year-over-year price growth has dropped to 8.79% in September, a Rent.com analysis found. Rents are...
Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries
Workers have been fighting in these negotiations for ways to improve their quality of life and demanding that railroads ease the strict attendance policies that keep some of them on call 24-7.
Take it from an Instacart driver watching the employee-or-contractor debate: App-based workers want the flexibility
For Roman Juela, being an Instacart and Uber Eats driver is about flexibility. Imagine being able to work with a company you choose, you hire, and you earn money with because they work for you. Instead of conforming to a rigid 9-5 schedule, you can choose how, when, and with whom you earn.
Progressive Rail Roading
AAR: U.S. carload tally in October reached year's highest monthly mark
In October, U.S. railroads originated 952,074 carloads, up 0.5% year over year, according to Association of American Railroads data. But their intermodal traffic declined 1.4% to 1,062,422 units. Combined U.S. carload and intermodal loads in October 2022 totaled 2,014,496 units, down 0.5%. Excluding coal, carloads dipped 1.4%, and excluding coal...
Progressive Rail Roading
Gleeson to lead sales, marketing for New York & Atlantic
The New York & Atlantic Railway (NYA) has appointed John Gleeson director of sales and marketing. He has nearly 20 years of experience working on the customer and supplier side of the railroad industry, NYA officials said in a press release. Most recently, he developed rail facilities at Arizona Beverages USA and led the launch of rail shipments out of the company’s New Jersey production and distribution center.
Nearly 40% of small businesses in the US failed to pay rent in October - with more than HALF saying their prices have been hiked at least 10% over the past six months
Small businesses in various states are struggling to pay their rent, a new report shows, with rent delinquency at nearly 40 percent this month. The findings, published Tuesday by Boston-based business tracker Alignable, are raising more than eyebrows, as they illustrate the stark effect inflation is having on everyday Americans.
Progressive Rail Roading
UP opens grain transload terminal at Chicago-area intermodal hub
Union Pacific Railroad late last month announced a new grain transload facility at its Global 4 intermodal terminal in Joliet, Illinois, now is open. UP officials believe the state-of-the-art facility will help reduce supply-chain costs for agricultural producers and processors. The transload terninal is managed by JCT, a 50/50 joint venture between Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. and Gavilon Grain LLC.
Progressive Rail Roading
MBTA leader Poftak to step down in 2023
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Steve Poftak announced yesterday he will step down Jan. 3. Poftak disclosed his resignation in an internal letter to MBTA colleagues, WCVB-TV Boston reported yesterday. He is the sixth GM to lead the agency during Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s eight-year tenure. "Serving as...
Progressive Rail Roading
DRPT names Trogdon public transportation chief
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation last month named Zach Trogdon chief of public transportation. He most recently served as executive director of the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA). In that role, Trogdon led the daily activities of the authority, managed capital facility projects and established a capital fund to more effectively plan the acquisition, maintenance and repair of major assets, DRPT officials said in a press release.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Trace section reopens after 2 years. First phase of I-12 expansion almost complete.
Closed since 2020, a portion of the St. Tammany Trace under the I-12 bridge reopened Monday as the first phase a massive interstate widening project nears completion. Widening of the bridge above the 31-mile-long asphalt path was completed last year, but the section remained closed for bikers and walkers while additional work continued overhead. The newly opened section runs about 560 feet from the southern edge of the Little Creek bridge to the northern edge of the Koop Drive Loop.
Progressive Rail Roading
UTA attains Urban Design honor for TRAX light-rail system
The Utah Transit Authority last week received the Legacy Award from Urban Design Utah, an organization that advocates for quality urban design. The award recognizes the authority's community engagement efforts that helped the TRAX light-rail system become a "positive catalyst within the communities it serves," UTA officials said in a press release.
thecentersquare.com
Survey: Growing number of small businesses can’t pay rent
(The Center Square) — Newly released small business survey data shows that an alarming number of businesses are unable to pay rent. Alignable released its monthly small business report for October which showed 37% of American small business owners were unable to pay rent on time or in full last month. That is up from 30% who said the same the month before.
Progressive Rail Roading
BNSF's Taylor takes home AAR's top environmental professional award
The Association of American Railroads yesterday awarded its 2022 Environmental Excellence Award to BNSF Railway Co. Assistant Director of Advanced Energy Innovation James Taylor. The rail industry’s highest honor for environmental professionals, the award recognizes Taylor for constantly engaging employees — especially in the field — to develop and deploy...
Uber Says 70% of New Drivers Signed Up to Beat Inflation
As Uber reported its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a pointed stat that spoke volumes about the gig economy in general and the mobility/delivery platform’s allure in particular:. More than 70% of drivers in the U.S. “are saying that one of the considerations of their signing up to...
Progressive Rail Roading
Tyson Foods honors Iowa Northern Railway as 'premier carrier'
Iowa Northern Railway Co. recently received the 2022 Premier Carrier Award from Tyson Foods Inc. The award recognizes the short line for its outstanding rail service at Tyson Foods’ facility in Waterloo, Iowa. The railroad serves shippers in Cedar Rapids, Garner, Manly, Oelwin and Waterloo, Iowa. Since 2019, Iowa...
