Centre College News & Events
Centre community comes together for fifth annual Building Bridges and Community Day
Centre College had a record number of participants in its fifth annual Building Bridges and Community Day, hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The fifth annual Building Bridges and Community Day at Centre College welcomed a record number of students, faculty and staff across more than three dozen event offerings, with 934 members of the Centre community participating.
Centre College News & Events
College announces new Front and Centre Scholarship
Centre College has announced a new boost to Early Decision applicants. Early Decision applicants will receive a boost at Centre College thanks to a new scholarship offering recently announced by the College. Accepted students who submit applications by the Early Decision deadline will automatically receive $5,000—a total of $20,000 across...
wymt.com
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
