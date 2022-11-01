Read full article on original website
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after seeing...
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean...
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank's determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control.
Meta to Begin Laying Off Thousands of Employees This Week: WSJ
Meta is expected to begin a round of mass layoffs this week that will affect thousands of staffers, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter. A planned announcement may be made as soon as Wednesday, the newspaper reported. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, employed more than 87,000 people at the end of September. The 18-year-old company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week onward, sources told the Journal. A Meta spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper, pointing instead to Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks last month on the a third-quarter earnings call, with the founder and chief executive noting plans to “focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas.” He continued: “That means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
German factory orders down, underlining recession fears
BERLIN — German factory orders were down 4% in September compared with the previous month, official figures showed Friday, underlining expectations that Europe's biggest economy is heading into recession. The decline was led by a decline in foreign orders, which dropped 7%. Orders from inside Germany were up 0.5%,...
