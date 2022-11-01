Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyson Foods Raising Expectations in Waterloo, Iowa
Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Waterloo provides a place for you to grow your career and expand your possibilities. At Tyson Foods’ Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant, every day a diverse team of nearly 3,000 employees, speaking more than 12 different languages come together to produce a variety of pork products to help to feed the world. To feed a changing world, it takes an incredible team. From the frontline operations team members to those in engineering, finance, HR and health and food safety, everyone plays an important part in Tyson’s success. And in return, the company understands the importance of meeting team members where they are and supporting them by providing the necessary tools and stability they need to be successful, such as on-boarding and regular training; a safe workplace; competitive compensation and benefits; and life-skills training and education opportunities.
This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks
Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union says it’s preparing for a strike at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids. Teamsters Local 238 is the largest local union in the state of Iowa, and according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, the wages at ADM have not kept up with the factors that face the workforce.
BAE Systems Opens New Engineering and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- BAE Systems is celebrating the opening of its facility in Cedar Rapids, supporting local employees with a modern building that enables collaboration and efficient operations. The company invested more than $100 million to build the state-of-the-art facility. The site is home to BAE Systems’ Navigation and Sensor Systems (NSS) business, a leader in advanced Global Positioning System (GPS) technology that provides trusted navigation and guidance for a range of missions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005328/en/ BAE Systems new engineering and manufacturing center of excellence in Cedar Rapids is home to the company’s Navigation and Sensor Systems business, a leader in advanced GPS technology. (Credit: BAE Systems)
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult. In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center. 22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected. TV9 caught up...
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant
We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control holds microchip clinic
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls
