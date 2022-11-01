ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

livability.com

Tyson Foods Raising Expectations in Waterloo, Iowa

Tyson Foods’ pork plant in Waterloo provides a place for you to grow your career and expand your possibilities. At Tyson Foods’ Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant, every day a diverse team of nearly 3,000 employees, speaking more than 12 different languages come together to produce a variety of pork products to help to feed the world. To feed a changing world, it takes an incredible team. From the frontline operations team members to those in engineering, finance, HR and health and food safety, everyone plays an important part in Tyson’s success. And in return, the company understands the importance of meeting team members where they are and supporting them by providing the necessary tools and stability they need to be successful, such as on-boarding and regular training; a safe workplace; competitive compensation and benefits; and life-skills training and education opportunities.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks

Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
WATERLOO, IA
The Associated Press

BAE Systems Opens New Engineering and Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- BAE Systems is celebrating the opening of its facility in Cedar Rapids, supporting local employees with a modern building that enables collaboration and efficient operations. The company invested more than $100 million to build the state-of-the-art facility. The site is home to BAE Systems’ Navigation and Sensor Systems (NSS) business, a leader in advanced Global Positioning System (GPS) technology that provides trusted navigation and guidance for a range of missions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005328/en/ BAE Systems new engineering and manufacturing center of excellence in Cedar Rapids is home to the company’s Navigation and Sensor Systems business, a leader in advanced GPS technology. (Credit: BAE Systems)
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant

We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control holds microchip clinic

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC sued by former employee, UI student

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time

It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
WATERLOO, IA

