DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams. The Lions (2-6) ended a five-game losing streak. The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when Rodgers, their four-time NFL MVP, was a first-year starter. Detroit tried to seal the victory late in the fourth when coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 43. Jared Goff’s pass was incomplete.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO