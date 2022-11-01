The Chicago Bears (3-6) fell short in a 35-32 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields shined in a record-breaking performance. Fields completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns for a 106.7 passer rating. But he absolutely killed the Dolphins defense with his legs, with 15 carries for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history, and a score.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO