Read full article on original website
Related
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) slumped more than 7% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output.
Ternium posts 84% drop in Q3 net profit, sees lower steel margin ahead
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Ternium reported on Thursday an 84% drop in its third-quarter net income to $220 million as it was hit by lower realized steel prices and an increase in raw material and energy costs.
Stellantis sales rise 29% in Q3 but delivery issues cast cloud
MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Revenues at Stellantis (STLA.MI) rose 29% in the third quarter as improved semiconductor supplies helped to boost sales volumes, the owner of car brands including Fiat and Peugeot said in a statement on Thursday.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Progressive Rail Roading
AAR: U.S. carload tally in October reached year's highest monthly mark
In October, U.S. railroads originated 952,074 carloads, up 0.5% year over year, according to Association of American Railroads data. But their intermodal traffic declined 1.4% to 1,062,422 units. Combined U.S. carload and intermodal loads in October 2022 totaled 2,014,496 units, down 0.5%. Excluding coal, carloads dipped 1.4%, and excluding coal...
Rally in China and Decent Earnings Lift Stocks Early, but Fed Meeting Starting Today Could Be Pivotal
(Tuesday Market Open) November is starting where October left off—with big gains for the stock market. But the Federal Reserve meeting kicking off today and finishing tomorrow afternoon with a rate announcement could determine whether this happy trend continues. Much of the rally is built on thinking that the...
Job Openings Increase to 10.7 Million in September, Helping to Offset August Declines
The number of job openings was 10.7 million on the last business day of September, an increase from the 10.1 million openings as of the end of August. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. September’s job openings partially offset the decline in August though was little changed at a rate of 6.5%. The sectors that saw the biggest increases in job openings for the month were accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance and transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Job openings decreased in wholesale trade and in finance and insurance. About 4.1 million people quit their...
Yahoo!
Uber stock surges after earnings report shows 72% revenue jump
Uber (UBER) announced its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, missing on expectations for gross bookings and reporting greater losses per share than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue, however, rose 72% year-over-year. Shares were up nearly 13% when the market opened. Here are the most important numbers from...
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
Progressive Rail Roading
UP opens grain transload terminal at Chicago-area intermodal hub
Union Pacific Railroad late last month announced a new grain transload facility at its Global 4 intermodal terminal in Joliet, Illinois, now is open. UP officials believe the state-of-the-art facility will help reduce supply-chain costs for agricultural producers and processors. The transload terninal is managed by JCT, a 50/50 joint venture between Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. and Gavilon Grain LLC.
kitco.com
Polymetal posts gold equivalent production increase in Q3, revenue down 13%
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, its GE output for the first nine months of 2022 declined by 2%...
Investopedia
Robinhood Headed for Latest Loss in Q3 2022 Earnings
Robinhood is expected to post an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share Nov. 2 after market close. Revenue and trading volumes have declined since peaking in the first half of 2021. The SEC has reportedly opted not to ban payment for order flow, but it may impose other rules...
tipranks.com
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
MGM Resorts Drop On Worse-Than-Expected Q3 Bottom-Line Performance
MGM Resorts International MGM reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26% year-on-year to $3.42 billion, beating the consensus of $3.24 billion. Results improved over last year due to increased business volume and travel activity primarily at the Las Vegas Strip Resorts. Q3 benefited from the inclusion of the operating results...
Paramount Shares Fall After Q3 Profit Slump
Getting into the streaming business isn’t easy. Shares of Paramount Global fell more than 10% in early trading Thursday after the New York owner of the CBS broadcast network and Paramount movie studio said third-quarter net income fell due to investments in content for streaming and declines in its main business of securing revenue from advertisers and affilates. Bob Bakish, the company’s CEO, told investors during a conference call that the company was aware of concerns about the stock market and the economy weighing down ad spending, but noted that Paramount was “putting points on the board” by building a broad media...
medtechdive.com
iRhythm narrowed loss in Q3 on higher sales of cardiac wearables
IRhythm said third-quarter revenue climbed 22% on higher sales of its wearable cardiac monitors. The shares fell after the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as it expects customers to continue returning some devices. Gross profit for the third quarter was $70.9 million, an increase of 26% from a year...
Comments / 0