Watco yesterday announced the completion of a $6.7 million expansion and improvement project at its rail, storage and transloading facility near Refugio, Texas. The Refugio Transload Terminal has now gained heightened security and increased rail-car capacity, with a 600-car storage-in-transit (SIT) yard, Watco officials said in a press release. The project involved adding 20,000 linear feet of track and more than 12,000 feet of perimeter fencing featuring state-of-the-art security equipment, including 24/7 camera surveillance capabilities to monitor and protect the terminal's cars and commodities.

REFUGIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO