CSX rail improvement project underway in North Carolina
CSX, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and Union County officials last week marked the start of construction on a rail safety improvement project in Waxhaw, North Carolina. The project calls for building 2,500 feet of additional track to meet the demand for more freight trains along a CSX corridor...
CN logs another grain movement record in October
CN announced yesterday that October was its single-best month for western Canadian grain movements. The railroad moved more than 3.23 million metric tonnes of grain, surpassing the previous record set in October 2020 by more than 50,000 metric tonnes, CN officials said in a press release. During the week of Oct. 16, CN also set a weekly movement record of more than 806,000 metric tonnes.
BNSF's Taylor takes home AAR's top environmental professional award
The Association of American Railroads yesterday awarded its 2022 Environmental Excellence Award to BNSF Railway Co. Assistant Director of Advanced Energy Innovation James Taylor. The rail industry’s highest honor for environmental professionals, the award recognizes Taylor for constantly engaging employees — especially in the field — to develop and deploy...
Watco completes expansion, upgrades at Texas terminal
Watco yesterday announced the completion of a $6.7 million expansion and improvement project at its rail, storage and transloading facility near Refugio, Texas. The Refugio Transload Terminal has now gained heightened security and increased rail-car capacity, with a 600-car storage-in-transit (SIT) yard, Watco officials said in a press release. The project involved adding 20,000 linear feet of track and more than 12,000 feet of perimeter fencing featuring state-of-the-art security equipment, including 24/7 camera surveillance capabilities to monitor and protect the terminal's cars and commodities.
