Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
Get A Well-Balanced Sneaker Collection With The New Balance 2002R “Egg Yolk”
The New Balance 2002R almost fell victim to oblivion in the late 2000s, but the silhouette has found its footing throughout the last two years. Recently, the performance-informed, lifestyle sneaker emerged in an eye-catching “Egg Yolk” style that abandons the muted grey associated with New Balance for a vibrant yellow. Premium pig suede and breathable mesh throughout the upper indulge in a uniform look, with the only interruptions arriving via branding and other supporting hits at the profiles and heel. Underfoot, the sole unit (borrowed from the 860v2) keeps things relatively simple while participating in the “Neo-vintage” trend that’s infiltrated footwear like never before since mid-2020. The ACTEVA LITE midsole and ABZORB SBS heel component couple with N-ergy shock absorption technology and Stability Web arch support for a tried-and-proven ride. Together, each aforementioned detail further expands the 2002R’s ever-growing roster, with “Egg Yolk” likely to appear on other designs in the near future.
sneakernews.com
Ronnie Fieg And Clarks To Drop Another 8th Street Collection, Recreate The Desert Trek Boot
Ronnie Fieg has proven that he’s always working. And while the Queens-native continues to work on 10th anniversary-related projects for his Kith empire, the visionary is also taking time to help brands like Clarks celebrate milestones of their own. On November 5th, Fieg will team up with the English...
sneakernews.com
Pyer Moss Readies Up Their Last Collaborative Collection With Reebok
Pyer Moss may be one of the best things to ever happen to Reebok. But like all good things, this, too, is coming to an end. After five long but fruitful years, the two will be closing the book on their partnership, sending it off with one final collection. Born...
sneakernews.com
adidas Basketball Presents The Pixar-Inspired “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” Collection
From Star Wars, Spider-Man and Lego, professional hoopers hold a great affinity to the characters and pop culture references that they grew up with. Exploring those culture phenomena’s on the court, adidas knows all too well how to capture the aforementioned aesthetics through their signature star’s silhouettes, now introducing their latest collaborative collection with Pixar inspired by The Incredibles.
sneakernews.com
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From October 29th to November 4th
The peak of the holiday season is fast-approaching, and brands are capitalizing on the time of year to confirm and tease new product. As has become customary, handfuls of Air Jordan product has been previewed ahead of December’s shopping events. Away from the footwear, however, the Jumpman family announced the signings of two new members: Kiki Rice and Javon Walton. Both figures are still teenagers, suggesting Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand views them as big bold bets for its future.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase Dons Lakers Colors
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase hasn’t become a mainstay within the brand’s lineup of products, but accessible footwear is sure to become a priority over the next handful of years. Recently, the modified version of the original Air Jordan silhouette emerged in a regal purple and vibrant yellow...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” Is Expected To Return In 2023
2023 is set to return some of our favorite Jordan silhouettes plucked directly from the archives. From the “Laney” Air Jordan 14 to the “Columbia” AJ 11’s, the Beaverton-based brand is readying for a jam-packed new year that’s set to include a homecoming for the Air Jordan 7 “Chambray”.
sneakernews.com
Nike Stacks TPU And Leather Swooshes On Top Of This Upcoming Dunk Low
With yet another restock landing later this week, it’s likely most are growing tired of the Dunk Low “Panda.” Nike, too, apparently, as they’ve put several spins on the colorway over the course of the last few months. This newly-revealed Dunk Low, which just surfaced in...
sneakernews.com
A BATHING APE® Revisits The adidas Superstar With A “Black/White” Look
Although A BATHING APE® continues to reimagine its iconic BAPE STA™ in new styles, the streetwear pioneer keeps its partnership with adidas alive, revisiting the classic Superstar before 2022 ends. Dipped in compelling color combination of black, white and gold, the upcoming pair further expand on BAPE and...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Goes Greyscale For Its Latest Colorway
While we await the highly-touted return of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” amidst the silhouette’s 25th anniversary, The Swoosh has employed a steady stream of neutral-toned outfits affixed with titular accents, the latter of which is removed for the most recent monochrome build. Coating its cracked...
sneakernews.com
Technicolor Panels Dress This Latest Nike Air Force 1
While snow is soon to fall and the weather will be shifting towards a cooler climate, The Swoosh continues to dress its 40th anniversary silhouette in boisterous outfits that warm up the ground with each step. For instance, the multi-color gradient that touches down on the most recent women’s-exclusive Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
ADIDAS TERREX BELONGS OUTSIDE
Over the last half-decade, a growing trend of wearing utilitarian, outdoors-inspired gear saw streetwear aficionados and the fastidious fashion crowd ditching their seasonal box-logo hoodies and vintage couture in favor of shell jackets and modular cargo pants. Despite the purveyance of camping clothes as streetwear, the foundational brands of this quirky space have yet to truly lean in as they focus on authenticity and a strong ethos. Ironically, it’s that concentration on intent is what makes the “gorpcore” trend so uniquely fun to dabble in, but there’s no denying how seriously the outdoor gear industry takes its craft.
sneakernews.com
The Kids Jordan Dub Zero “Black/Taxi” Is Available Now
While the Jordan Dub Zero is no where near the level of relevancy that the brand’s upper echelon of silhouettes occupies, the pair holds a medley of iconic structures from its aforementioned roster for even the harshest of critics to appreciate. Now, the amalgamation is set to take on the Air Jordan 1’s synonymous “Taxi” ensemble.
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adopts The “Sweet Beet” Look
Beets are the black cats of vegetables. Grandma puts them down on your plate fully expecting them to be cleared by the end of the meal yet the maroon-colored juice sits untouched, drowning slices of the unappealing produce as you stab at it unassumingly with your fork. The Swoosh too,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Lands In “Black/Coconut Milk”
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 may have debuted in 2010, but it’s positioning itself for a compelling retro run. Recently, the Cushlon-cushioned silhouette emerged in a new black, brown and off-white colorway in line with the autumnal season. And while no details have been disclosed about the pair’s inspiration, comparisons to the original Off-White x Nike Air Presto from 2017 are hard not to make given the upper and sole unit’s color combination. (Kevin Durant recently hooped in a pair of his latest signature sneaker stylized as the five-year-old collaboration.) Nevertheless, the upcoming sneakers differentiate themselves with the colorful accents throughout the tongue and outsole, as well as via the rabbit graphics printed onto the sock-liners. A larger Nike Sportswear collection with the same detail may follow, but only time will tell.
sneakernews.com
White and Orange Dress Up This Kids Nike Dunk High
While the Nike Dunk tempers down from its widely-circulated revival, The Swoosh is making sure everyone can get their hands on the iconic pair sewn from the hardwood as grade school releases become more and more common. Case in point? The simplified two-tone aesthetic employed unto the latest Nike Dunk High specifically tooled for the youth.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Surfaces In A Minty Colorway
Tooled for the game’s paint occupiers and rim protectors, the Nike Cosmic Unity 2 continues to uphold the Beaverton-based brand’s sustainability initiative on the hardwood next to its GT Cut, Run and Jump series. Widely adorned within the women’s basketball community, the latest on-court offering ensues in an Oregon Duck-esque outfit with the college season residing just around the corner.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate Goes Bold In “Hyper Royal”
Women sneaker enthusiasts have been treated by Jordan Brand over the last handful of years. Case in point?: The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate, which recently emerged with “Hyper Royal” flair. Base layers on the newly-surfaced women’s Air Jordan take on a pitch-“Black” finish that allows for the...
sneakernews.com
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately
Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
Comments / 0