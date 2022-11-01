Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Etsy begins rolling out visual search, starting with iOS users
The company says the new feature aims to help users discover items when they have trouble finding the right words to define a specific product. For example, say you’re looking for a mug in your favorite color, but don’t know how to describe the exact shade you want. Or, you see a unique piece of furniture and want to find a small business that can hand-make something similar for you. The new image search feature should help you find what you’re looking for in instances like these.
TechCrunch
Meet Budibase, a low-code open-source web app builder with automations
A quick peek across the recent funding landscape shows little sign of the no-code / low-code movement slowing. In 2022 alone we’ve seen the likes of Webflow draw in $120 million for a no-code website builder; Softr raise a $13.5 million Series A to help companies build apps on top of Airtable databases; Appsmith secure a $41 million Series B to power customized internal business apps; Retool attract a $45 million cash injection for a similar proposition; and Thunkable lock down a $30 million investment for a no-code mobile app development platform.
TechCrunch
Apple warns of lower iPhone 14 Pro models shipment due to Covid-19 restrictions
The company said it continues to see strong demand for the pro models of the new iPhone 14 lineup, but the lockdown restriction has prompted it to slash its earlier shipment estimates. The warning comes at a crucial time for Apple as the company, like many others, prepares for the holiday shopping season.
TechCrunch
Is the modern data stack just old wine in a new bottle?
I know this because I used to be a data engineer and built extract-transform-load (ETL) data pipelines for this type of offer optimization. Part of my job involved unpacking encrypted data feeds, removing rows or columns that had missing data, and mapping the fields to our internal data models. Our statistics team then used the clean, updated data to model the best offer for each household.
TechCrunch
After Stripe and Square, Venmo and PayPal are set to support Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones
Apple first announced Tap to Pay on iPhone in February to let merchants accept payments without any additional hardware. The company had Stripe as a launch partner, with Jack Dorsey-led Square coming onboard later in September. Now, with Venmo and PayPal joining the fray, merchants will have varied options of apps and services to choose from to accept payments.
TechCrunch
Elon guts Twitter, Google shutters Hangouts, and the tech layoffs continue
Want this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Signed up? Let’s just dive right in. Mass layoffs at Twitter: It was Elon’s first full week as the boss of Twitter post-$44 billion acquisition. Sweeping layoffs were said to be on the way — and, well, they’ve begun. After a painfully impersonal heads-up email went out Thursday evening, entire teams are waking up to find their access suddenly revoked. With reports suggesting layoffs could impact up to half the company, Twitter employees have reportedly taken to referring to the whole thing as “the snap” (à la Thanos). A class action lawsuit has already been filed alleging that Twitter isn’t following the proper legal processes here.
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue subscription with verification may launch in India in ‘less than a month’
Twitter launched Twitter Blue in four markets — the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand — last year. The Elon Musk-owned firm plans to launch a revamped version of the subscription service in those four markets on Monday. Musk has ramped up Twitter Blue’s offerings, promising a verified...
TechCrunch
ByteDance’s music app Resso offers hints about TikTok Music’s launch
ByteDance today already operates the streaming music service named Resso in markets including India, Brazil and Indonesia. But the references to TikTok Music in the Resso app hint that the China-based company might sync user activity between the two apps. In addition, the code refers to TikTok Music as part of TikTok.
TechCrunch
Starlink adds a 1TB monthly soft cap for residential users
Starlink sent out an email to users across the U.S. and Canada on Friday outlining the new so-called “Fair Use” policy, which describes how residential users will start out each month with “Priority Access,” and then continue to receive coverage with “Basic Access” for the remainder of the monthly billing period if they cross that 1TB threshold.
TechCrunch
Surfe brings your CRM data to LinkedIn — and vice versa
When you install Surfe’s browser extension, you get some nifty syncing features between your CRM and LinkedIn. For instance, you can find leads on LinkedIn and easily export them to your CRM platform. But you can also view CRM data directly on LinkedIn profile pages. “We believe the CRM...
TechCrunch
Benitago Group exec confirms it didn’t close, but did lay off some employees
Co-founder Benedict Dohmen confirmed to TechCrunch via a LinkedIn message that “Benitago (or any related entity) is not shutting down its operations. We have not sold or disposed of any assets.” Though the company did make a few acquisitions this year, it shifted gears toward brand incubation and operations, or essentially developing their own brands.
TechCrunch
The fintech layoffs just keep on coming
Wow, I take off one week and come back to all hell breaking loose in the fintech world. Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. I’ll attempt to round up as many of them as I can here:. Chime confirmed that it is letting go...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Twitter chaos, Mastodon grows and WhatsApp launches Communities
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
TechCrunch
Most of the unicorns aren’t
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Oh what a week. What a week. Things are busier than ever at TechCrunch, where we’re coming out of our post-conference stupor and charging straight back into a packed news cycle. Sure, Musk is still making waves, but there are startup rounds to cover, layoffs to chew on, earnings coverage, unicorn reports, new data and more.
TechCrunch
Making DAOs accessible for normals on TechCrunch Live
This TechCrunch Live event opens on November 9 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application. If you haven’t joined us before on Grip...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: TAM tough love, ‘building in public,’ 6 key SaaS metrics
Startup pitching has become an existential drama, in part because so many founders exaggerate the size of the total addressable market (TAM) in which they hope to compete. At TechCrunch Disrupt, I spoke to three investors about how they use TAM to guide their decision-making. Everyone agreed that the number itself is far less important than the process that produced it.
Comments / 0