Cold wind and other South Plains weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong weather system, centered north of the South Plains, will bring light rain showers, a lot of wind, and a very cold night, to the KCBD viewing area. Early morning thunderstorms, now east of our area, produced brief heavy rainfall at a few locations near...
A few isolated storms tonight followed by cool and windy conditions tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through the area will produce a few showers/storms late tonight, some of which could become severe. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible for the northeastern portion of the South Plains. Although most of us will remain dry, a few storms...
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning. A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced. While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left. While on the run,...
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
End Zone: Friday, November 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter. After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24 Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was...
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
KCBD Investigates: Lab results show 4 out of 10 pills seized in Lubbock contain fatal dose of fentanyl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has confirmed at least one non-fatal Fentanyl overdose has occurred at a Lubbock area school. The City of Lubbock Health Department said it does not have details on the incident and is working to learn more about overdoses in the community. Trying...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
‘Less of an underdog story:’ New Deal alumnus takes band to state
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - State band contests are a few days away and for one area band, the return to the contest is part of the start of a somewhat new tradition. In New Deal, an alumnus hopes to keep state performances going for years to come. For Matthew Aguirre, directing the new deal band is a return to his roots.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday. The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St. The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on...
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000. The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both...
Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!. On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:. Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m. The Toadies at 8 p.m. Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m. Texas Hippie Coalition...
Red Raider tennis team records 10 victories at Big 12 Invite
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech women’s tennis team closed out their fall season with a strong performance at the Big 12 Fall Invitational this weekend after recording 10 total wins in three days of work. In addition, junior Camryn Stepp went 3-1 in singles to win her flight.
Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) are back at home this Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to the No. 11 Baylor...
Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock dentists are working with a non-profit organization to provide services to veterans. The program, Everyone for Veterans (E4V), with help from the South Plains Dental Society and participating Lubbock doctors, is making that possible at no charge to America’s vets. Dentist Jordan Payne says it’s just one way to say thank you.
Public hearing ends in vote against student housing plan north of Tech Terrace
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a three-hour public hearing the City of Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission voted against a zoning change and planned student housing development along 19th and 20th Street just west of University Avenue. The city council chambers at Citizens Tower were packed with citizens for the...
