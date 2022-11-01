ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Cold wind and other South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong weather system, centered north of the South Plains, will bring light rain showers, a lot of wind, and a very cold night, to the KCBD viewing area. Early morning thunderstorms, now east of our area, produced brief heavy rainfall at a few locations near...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone: Friday, November 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter. After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24 Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Less of an underdog story:’ New Deal alumnus takes band to state

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - State band contests are a few days away and for one area band, the return to the contest is part of the start of a somewhat new tradition. In New Deal, an alumnus hopes to keep state performances going for years to come. For Matthew Aguirre, directing the new deal band is a return to his roots.
NEW DEAL, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity building home for local veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a local veteran in honor of Veterans Day next Friday. The Veterans Day Build is taking place at 3317 East Dartmouth St. The build started on Nov. 5 and is scheduled to be completed on...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000. The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!. On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:. Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m. The Toadies at 8 p.m. Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m. Texas Hippie Coalition...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Red Raider tennis team records 10 victories at Big 12 Invite

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech women’s tennis team closed out their fall season with a strong performance at the Big 12 Fall Invitational this weekend after recording 10 total wins in three days of work. In addition, junior Camryn Stepp went 3-1 in singles to win her flight.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) are back at home this Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to the No. 11 Baylor...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock dentists are working with a non-profit organization to provide services to veterans. The program, Everyone for Veterans (E4V), with help from the South Plains Dental Society and participating Lubbock doctors, is making that possible at no charge to America’s vets. Dentist Jordan Payne says it’s just one way to say thank you.
LUBBOCK, TX

