Story of First Human-Powered Flight Across English Channel To Be Told in Red Bull, Altitude Documentary ‘The Flight of Bryan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

What a world we could live in if only we allowed the innocence of children to run it. My 11-year-old daughter Sophia is just learning about the scope of movies. You would assume the child of an entertainment writer and Oscar enthusiast might be well-versed in the styles of Akira Kurosawa and Steven Spielberg. Instead, she’s currently enamored with the world of horror movies, with the “Scream” franchise standing as her most vital consumption.

1 HOUR AGO