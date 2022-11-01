Story of First Human-Powered Flight Across English Channel To Be Told in Red Bull, Altitude Documentary ‘The Flight of Bryan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Director J. A. Bayona Announces Spanish Civil War Movie
Spain’s J.A. Bayona, director of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” is developing an adaptation of Manuel Chaves Nogales’ short story collection “A sangre y fuego,” now considered by some in Spain as the best portrayal by a Spaniard of its ghastly Spanish Civil War.
Madonna Inn is California’s most iconic, kitschy hotel. Is it worth the drive?
You've definitely seen it on Instagram.
James Gunn Acknowledges Fan Movements in Statement Promising DC’s ‘Biggest Story Ever Told’ Across Film and TV
James Gunn has shared some thoughts on the direction of DC Studios, less than two weeks after being selected alongside Peter Safran as the banner’s first-ever co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Taking to Twitter, the film director and newly minted exec acknowledged recent online fan movements and teased the “Biggest Story Ever Told” for DC across film and television.
Miners survived on instant coffee while trapped underground for nine days
SEOUL — Two South Korean miners were rescued Friday from a collapsed zinc mine after spending nine days trapped below the surface. The rescued men, aged 62 and 56, were trapped almost 650 feet underground after a portion of the mine collapsed on Oct. 26, according to the BBC.
Korea Box Office: ‘Confession’ Holds Top Spot as Weekend Business Struggles
Local crime thriller “Confession” held on to top spot at the Korean box office over the latest weekend, with “Black Adam” again taking third place. The weekend’s overall performance, however, was the weakest in months. “Confession” earned a little changed $1.27 million between Friday and Sunday, representing a 35% share of the weekend nationwide total. After 12 days, its total now stands at $3.79 million, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Second place again belonged to Korean-made revenge action film “Remember” which earned $496,000 for a 14% market share over the weekend. Over...
Sydney Sweeney ‘Was a Little Nervous’ to Work With Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot’
On the carpet of the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web” was initially a nerve-wracking experience. “I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the event, reflecting on her reaction to seeing her co-star in person. The actress shared how she’s been a fan of Johnson for several years. “I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of...
My Daughter Wants ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Win Best Picture, So Why Can’t Her Wish Come True?
What a world we could live in if only we allowed the innocence of children to run it. My 11-year-old daughter Sophia is just learning about the scope of movies. You would assume the child of an entertainment writer and Oscar enthusiast might be well-versed in the styles of Akira Kurosawa and Steven Spielberg. Instead, she’s currently enamored with the world of horror movies, with the “Scream” franchise standing as her most vital consumption.
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
Here's how to preorder the 'God of War Ragnarök' PS5 bundles on Amazon
This is a great way to ensure you get both the game and the platform at once.
