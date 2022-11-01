Question: With the rise in interest rates, has the inventory of homes for sale in Alexandria increased this fall?. Answer: As interest rates have risen, it’s not surprising that there has been a reduction in demand for homes compared to the overheated markets of 2020 and 2021. Even when we look back to 2019, which was considered a modest sellers’ market, the number of contracts is lower now.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO