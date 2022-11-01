Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Woman with stun gun arrested on Halloween in Old Town
An Alexandria woman was charged Halloween morning with driving an unlicensed vehicle in Alexandria, and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun, according to police and court records. The 61-year-old woman was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Patrick and Prince Streets.
alxnow.com
Poll: Should Alexandria revisit the Confederate street names issue?
Last week, Mayor Justin Wilson said he sands the city to take another pass at renaming streets throughout Alexandria named for Confederate leaders. The announcement comes around two years after the city’s last major push to de-Confederate Alexandria, an effort that saw the Appomattox statue on S. Washington Street removed. The city renamed Jefferson Davis Highway through Alexandria to Richmond Highway a year before that.
alxnow.com
Port City to host pop-up bazaar later this month
Later this month, the outside parking lot at Port City Brewing Company will be transformed into a holiday-themed pop-up market for local artisans. The Small Business Saturday Holiday Pop-Up Market is a partnership between the hometown-favorite beer company and Made in ALX. The event will feature local artists and creators with their handcrafted products.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
MS-13 Members Sentenced For Killings Of Falls Church, Alexandria Teens — “Five MS-13 members were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the killings and kidnappings of two Northern Virginia teens.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 69 and low...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com
‘Plaid Friday’ is the biggest day of the year for local Alexandria retailers
Danielle Romanetti takes most of the credit for Plaid Friday. It all started back in November 2009, just a few months after she opened her knitting shop fibre space (now at 1319 Prince Street). As the holiday season approached, Romanetti realized that no local businesses in Alexandria recognized Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving and the first day of the holiday shopping season.
alxnow.com
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Nov 4, 2022
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. Noteworthy: On a half-acre wooded lot, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, $15,000 off closing costs. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Erica Gray – Samson Properties) 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome. Noteworthy: Renovated, private garden patio, gas fireplace.
alxnow.com
Ask McEnearney: Is the inventory of available homes up this fall?
Question: With the rise in interest rates, has the inventory of homes for sale in Alexandria increased this fall?. Answer: As interest rates have risen, it’s not surprising that there has been a reduction in demand for homes compared to the overheated markets of 2020 and 2021. Even when we look back to 2019, which was considered a modest sellers’ market, the number of contracts is lower now.
alxnow.com
Alexandria to ask FEMA for $50 million for waterfront flood mitigation
(Updated 5:45 p.m.) At an upcoming meeting, the City Council is scheduled to consider a grant application asking for $50 million for waterfront flood mitigation projects. Last year, city staff put forward a variety of potential projects to add more flood resiliency to the waterfront, which has seen increasingly frequent flooding in recent years, but with cost estimates ranging from $170 to $215 million, some city leaders faced some sticker shock and have asked to scale down the projects.
alxnow.com
Construction of two apartment buildings in Potomac Yard put on hold
Citing cost increases, developer JBG Smith is putting the brakes on building two seven-story residential apartment buildings around the corner from the Potomac Yard Metro Station. Construction of an 85-foot-tall apartment building in block 15 and a 90-foot-tall apartment building in block 19 are being put on hold, Matt Smith,...
