SFGate

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Country Today

Magical helpers, part 2

It’s Halloween at the writing of this article, with frost coating the grasses and pumpkins. But the sun is shining, offering remarkable warmth for this time of year. It will be a great day to work on projects on the farm before winter sets in. Last week, we were following the Norwegian folk tale, “The Three Aunts,” where the maiden has caught the eye of the queen, but her jealous attendants have been spreading rumors about her and her ability to complete impossible tasks. The...

